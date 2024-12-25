Formula 1: Way-too-early driver lineup prediction for 2026
The 2024 Formula 1 silly season will go down in history, thanks to its domino effect of driver moves that all began with Lewis Hamilton’s move from Mercedes to Ferrari, which was announced in early February.
Several interesting moves have taken place as a result, headlined by Carlos Sainz Jr. moving from Ferrari to Williams and Kimi Antonelli joining Mercedes to replace the seven-time world champion.
We are less than three months away from the start of the 2025 Formula 1 season, and the driver lineup is practically set, aside from one seat each at Red Bull and RB.
The excitement of rumors from this past season has us now looking at rumors surrounding the 2026 driver lineup, as two additional seats are set to be added once Cadillac join the grid as Formula 1's 11th team.
In addition to that, four other drivers have deals that are set to expire at the end of the 2025 season, and even drivers whose contracts aren't set to expire aren't always safe.
Here are our way-too-early driver lineup predictions for 2026.
McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
McLaren made a massive stride in 2024, solidifying themselves as the best team in Formula 1. There is no doubt that they will continue this form into next season, giving their drivers every reason to stay with the team.
It has been clear that Lando Norris is the centerpiece of this team, given the fact that his contract runs until the end of 2027. As for Oscar Piastri, he is aiming to challenge his teammate for the world championship. The main question is how he will feel about being behind Norris in the pecking order at McLaren. While there have been rumors of the Australian departing McLaren eventually, odds are he will still be wearing papaya come 2026.