Formula 1: Way-too-early driver lineup prediction for 2026
Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
As things stand, there is no chance Charles Leclerc departs from Ferrari anytime soon, and with Lewis Hamilton set to enter his first season with the team in 2025, his deal runs until the end of 2026. Similar to his Monegasque teammate, the British driver will likely finish his Formula 1 career with the Maranello-based team.
Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson
Max Verstappen’s current deal runs until 2028, but there is still a little bit of uncertainty on his future at Red Bull beyond 2025. Assuming neither Lawrence Stroll nor Toto Wolff persuade the Dutch driver to leave his current team, Verstappen will likely remain with Red Bull in 2026.
As for his teammate, Liam Lawson is almost a certainty. The team have been behind the Kiwi driver for a long time, and he is the favorite to get promoted as Sergio Perez's replacement over his current teammate, Yuki Tsunoda.
Mercedes: George Russell and Kimi Antonelli
To the surprise of many, George Russell’s contract has not yet been extended. Heading into the final year of his deal, chances are high that Mercedes will extend their new number one driver going forward. As for Kimi Antonelli, the hype behind the Italian driver has been strong for much of 2024.
Toto Wolff views the 18-year-old in high regard and ultimately sees him as the best option to replace Lewis Hamilton. Unless Antonelli’s 2025 season goes wrong, which it likely won’t, he is slated to retain his partnership with Russell in 2026.