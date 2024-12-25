Formula 1: Way-too-early driver lineup prediction for 2026
Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Yuki Tsunoda
The 2026 season is set to be Honda's first year as Aston Martin’s power unit supplier, and it is also a year in which the team expect to make a jump forward. There will be pressure on Lawrence Stroll to do what is best for the team.
Bringing in Adrian Newey is a start, and having a strong driver lineup will be another key piece. Lance Stroll simply cannot cut it any longer, and Honda will likely put pressure on the team’s owner to put Yuki Tsunoda alongside Fernando Alonso.
Alpine: Pierre Gasly and Paul Aron
Pierre Gasly’s contract runs until the end of the 2026 season, and he likely will not be leaving Alpine before then. However, his teammate will probably change heading into 2026. Jack Doohan will be on a one-year deal in 2025, and he is simply not the best choice for this team heading into the future.
It seems that Alpine do not have the utmost confidence in Doohan either, as rumors of Franco Colapinto replacing him before the 2025 season even starts still exist. Nevertheless, Paul Aron has done a splendid job in Formula 2 and has shown why he deserves to be at the pinnacle of motorsport.