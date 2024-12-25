Formula 1: Way-too-early driver lineup prediction for 2026
Haas: Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman
There is not much discussion here, as Esteban Ocon is under contract until the end of 2027 and Oliver Bearman is under contract until the end of 2026. Neither should leave before their contracts end.
RB: Isack Hadjar and Pepe Marti
Come 2026, Liam Lawson will likely have been promoted to Red Bull, and Yuki Tsunoda likely will have departed the Red Bull family. Isack Hadjar is almost certain to drive for RB in 2025 and should continue in 2026. Pepe Marti, at the moment, is the best Red Bull junior driver, now that the French and Algerian driver will likely graduate to Formula 1.
Williams: Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz Jr.
Both Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz Jr. have contracts that are due to expire at the end of 2026, and both drivers are rather optimistic about what Williams are building for the 2026 season.
Considering the fact that James Vowles has admitted that 2025 will be sacrificed for a strong 2026, something special is brewing that neither of their drivers will want to miss out on, and neither one should be judged harshly if the 2025 season doesn't go well.