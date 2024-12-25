Formula 1: Way-too-early driver lineup prediction for 2026
Audi: Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto
Both Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto are under contract through 2026. Hulkenberg has been stellar for Haas and did well for Sauber during the post-season test in Abu Dhabi. Audi have a lot of interest in the German driver, given how early his move to the team was announced this year.
It came down to Valtteri Bottas and Gabriel Bortoleto for the second Sauber seat, and the Brazilian driver was marvelous this season, showing the world how good he is. Bortoleto tightly won the Formula 2 championship and drove splendidly in those high-pressure moments. The 20-year-old’s composure should translate well into Formula 1. Do not expect him to be replaced for 2026 when Audi complete their Sauber takeover.
Cadillac: Daniel Ricciardo and Jak Crawford
With the Formula 1 grid set to expand to 22 cars in 2026, Cadillac are looking to start strong. Daniel Ricciardo was rumored to be a main contender for a seat on the American team, even though sources close to him have denied his return to Formula 1.
It makes sense why the Australian driver is such an enticing candidate; his marketability would bring the team millions of dollars. Though he too has denied another return to Formula 1, some convincing could get the job done, as 2026 is still far away.
As for his teammate, Jak Crawford could depart Aston Martin for the American team. His chances of getting promoted to Formula 1 with his current team are low, and this could be a mutual fit: a young American driver who has had success in feeder series driving for an American team.