Formula 1: Way-too-early Cadillac target leaving current team?
Ever since the rumors of an Andretti-owned team entering Formula 1 began, Jak Crawford was considered as a possible driver for the team. He has shown a lot of promise in junior categories, and added consideration has been given to him largely due to the fact that he is American.
With the Cadillac-General Motors Formula 1 team now set to become a reality in 2026, the 19-year-old has emerged as a serious candidate for them. After a very impressive season in Formula 2, which saw him finish on the podium six times, it appears to be only a matter of time before Crawford gets a full-time drive in Formula 1.
The American driver has been confirmed to drive for DAMS Lucas Oil in Formula 2 in 2025, and he will certainly be a favorite for the championship, given the fact that Gabriel Bortoleto is set to join Formula 1 with Sauber next season, and Isack Hadjar will presumably move up with RB as well. Additionally, Paul Aron is set to leave Formula 2 for a Formula 1 reserve driver role with Alpine.
Crawford, however, will never drive for Aston Martin.
At the moment, Crawford is a member of Aston Martin’s junior program. However, Lawrence Stroll is keen on attracting the big names to the team, hence the additions of Fernando Alonso and Adrian Newey.
There are also rumors about Max Verstappen or George Russell potentially joining the team in 2026. Then there is the fact that regardless of how Lance Stroll performs, he will drive for the team until he no longer wants to.
Throughout the 2025 season, Crawford should look to finish in the top three in Formula 2 and take advantage of any free practice opportunities or tests he is given by Aston Martin. He took part in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi and did well. Though he was over a second off the pace, he was slightly faster than Felipe Drugovich, the team’s reserve driver.
Crawford has his eyes set on Formula 1 in 2026 and could be the cornerstone of Cadillac’s first ever driver lineup. The American has a much higher chance of making it with Cadillac than he does with Aston Martin. Assuming Cadillac’s interest in Crawford is maintained, the likelihood of him signing with Formula 1’s newest team should only increase from here on out.