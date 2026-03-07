Fox caps off much-maligned IndyCar broadcast with fitting blunder

Without fully rehashing all of the details of the article we shared during the Good Ranchers 250 NTT IndyCar Series race at Phoenix Raceway, suffice it to say that, even 19 races into their time as IndyCar's exclusive broadcast partner, Fox still has plenty of things to correct, namely with their on-screen graphics.

Saturday afternoon's 250-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona was well past its halfway point when they finally figured out how to operate the scoring pylon with some semblance of accuracy.

However, the hiccups didn't stop there.

Fox implies Will Power doesn't have a spotter

After Andretti Global's Will Power ran Ed Carpenter Racing's Christian Rasmussen up the race track and into the wall coming off of turn two as they battled for the lead, Fox proceeded to display the typical team communications rundown for Power's No. 26 team.

While they included race strategist Ron Ruzewski, who worked with Power during their days at Team Penske, Fox ironically (yet maybe fittingly?) listed Power without a spotter.

Given the nature of the incident, with Rasmussen to Power's outside yet Power continuing to move up the race track, it was somewhat of a comical error.

Of course, the irony of the mistake will do very little to console Rasmussen, who had the dominant car and was the dominant driver of the afternoon, even after starting all the way back in 18th. He had to settle for 14th, while Power was 16th.

The blunder capped off a race which saw frustrations among fans run extremely high with Fox's lackluster coverage of what was an otherwise exciting event.

I know we've said this before (only for things to get worse), but let's hope Fox figures it out before next Sunday afternoon's Java House Grand Prix of Arlington.

