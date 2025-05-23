Fox loses crown jewel NASCAR Cup Series race for 2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is the first season of the sport's new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal, which features not only existing partners Fox and NBC but also new additions Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports.

Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports are each responsible for five races, while Fox still led off the season and NBC remains in place to wrap it up. But to make room for the two new partners, both Fox and NBC saw their race counts decrease.

Including the two non-points races, the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium and the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, there are 38 races on the schedule. Fox had been responsible for 18, while NBC had been responsible for 20. But both dropped to 14 races for 2025.

And because of the reduction, Fox also lost one its two crown jewel events.

Fox still officially got the 2025 season underway by airing the Daytona 500 live from Daytona International Speedway, but this Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is no longer a part of Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule.

This 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval, the 13th points race on this year's schedule, is set to be the first of Amazon Prime Video's five races in its first season as a Cup Series broadcast partner.

The broadcast booth is set to consist of former Fox announcer Adam Alexander as the play-by-play announcer, with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte serving as color commentators. Letarte is set to continue with NBC as well, while Dale Jr. left NBC after the 2023 season.

This broadcast booth is set to remain in place for TNT Sports' five-race portion of the schedule as well. These five races are the five races of NASCAR's inaugural in-season tournament, and the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is scheduled to kick off the 32-driver bracket-style event on Saturday, June 28.

Be sure to get yourself acquainted with Amazon Prime Video this week for the longest race on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar, as it is also set to air the upcoming races at Nashville Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, and Pocono Raceway.