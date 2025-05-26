Full Coca-Cola 600 results from NASCAR at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Last year's longest race of the NASCAR Cup Series season did not end up being the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In fact, because of how many laps it was shortened by due to rain, it ended up not being close.
Created as NASCAR's ultimate endurance test, and with the goal of giving NASCAR its own crown jewel event on Memorial Day Weekend following the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, this race is a 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval.
This race is the only four-stage race on the schedule, and unlike most races, all four stages are the same length: 100 laps (150 miles).
As has become a tradition, to honor those who have fallen on Memorial Day Weekend, NASCAR plans to pause the 600-mile race at the 300-mile mark (200 laps, end of the second stage) by bringing the field down pit road and conducting a 30-second moment of silence.
Coca-Cola 600: Stage 1 results
1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
5th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
6th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
7th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
9th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Coca-Cola 600: Stage 2 results
1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
4th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
6th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
7th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
9th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
10th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Coca-Cola 600: Stage 3 results
1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
Coca-Cola 600: Full race results
1st - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
5th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
6th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
10th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
11th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
13th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
14th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
15th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
17th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
18th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
20th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
21st - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
22nd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
23rd - Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
24th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
26th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
27th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
28th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
29th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
30th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
32nd - Derek Kraus, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
33rd - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
34th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
35th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
36th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
37th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
38th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
39th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
40th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
The next race on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Cracker Barrel 400, which is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Nashville Superspeedway beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 1.