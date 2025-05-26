Full Coca-Cola 600 results from NASCAR at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Last year's longest race of the NASCAR Cup Series season did not end up being the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In fact, because of how many laps it was shortened by due to rain, it ended up not being close.

Created as NASCAR's ultimate endurance test, and with the goal of giving NASCAR its own crown jewel event on Memorial Day Weekend following the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, this race is a 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval.

This race is the only four-stage race on the schedule, and unlike most races, all four stages are the same length: 100 laps (150 miles).

As has become a tradition, to honor those who have fallen on Memorial Day Weekend, NASCAR plans to pause the 600-mile race at the 300-mile mark (200 laps, end of the second stage) by bringing the field down pit road and conducting a 30-second moment of silence.

Coca-Cola 600: Stage 1 results

1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



5th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



6th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



7th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



8th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



9th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Coca-Cola 600: Stage 2 results

1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3rd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



4th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



6th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



7th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



8th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



9th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



10th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Coca-Cola 600: Stage 3 results

1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



5th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



6th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



10th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

Coca-Cola 600: Full race results

1st - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

5th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

6th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

10th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

11th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

13th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

14th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

15th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

18th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

20th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

21st - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

22nd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

23rd - Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

24th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

26th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

27th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

28th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

29th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

32nd - Derek Kraus, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

33rd - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

34th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

35th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

36th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

37th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

38th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

39th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

40th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

The next race on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Cracker Barrel 400, which is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Nashville Superspeedway beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 1.