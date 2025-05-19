Full NASCAR All-Star Race results from North Wilkesboro Speedway

For the first time since the race was held exclusively at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the NASCAR All-Star Race is being contested at the same venue for the third year in a row.

The Cup Series returned to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023 for the first time since 1996, and while there continue to be calls for the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval to host a points race for the first time in nearly three decades, it is once again back as the host of the All-Star Race in 2025.

There were 20 drivers who entered the weekend locked into the race, having met one (or more) of the following criteria: Cup Series race winner in 2024 or 2025, former Cup Series champion (among full-time drivers), or former All-Star Race winner (among full-time drivers).

The top two drivers in Sunday's 100-lap All-Star Open also advanced to the 250-lap main event, as did the winner of the Fan Vote. The 20 drivers already locked in secured their starting positions with a unique three-lap, pit stop challenge qualifying format, which split the field into two 75-lap heat races.

RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski was the fastest qualifier, and he took the pole position even before he won his heat race. Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell won the other heat race.

Follow along with our live updates.

Full NASCAR All-Star Race results

Heat one results

1st - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



2nd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



4rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



5th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



7th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



8th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



9th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

Heat two results

1st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



3rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



5th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



6th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



7th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



8th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



9th - Harrison Burton, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



10th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

All-Star Open results

1st - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



3rd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



4th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



5th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



7th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



8th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



9th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



10th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



11th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



12th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



13th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



14th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



15th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



16th - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford



17th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



18th - Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Fan Vote winner: Noah Gragson

All-Star Race results

1st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

3rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

4th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

8th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

11th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

13th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

14th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

15th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

17th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

18th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

19th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

20th - Harrison Burton, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

21st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

22nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

23rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

The remaining 24 races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule are all points races, beginning with next Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600. This race is set to be shown live on Fox from Charlotte Motor Speedway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.