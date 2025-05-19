Full NASCAR All-Star Race results from North Wilkesboro Speedway

For the first time since the race was held exclusively at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the NASCAR All-Star Race is being contested at the same venue for the third year in a row.
The Cup Series returned to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023 for the first time since 1996, and while there continue to be calls for the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval to host a points race for the first time in nearly three decades, it is once again back as the host of the All-Star Race in 2025.
There were 20 drivers who entered the weekend locked into the race, having met one (or more) of the following criteria: Cup Series race winner in 2024 or 2025, former Cup Series champion (among full-time drivers), or former All-Star Race winner (among full-time drivers).
The top two drivers in Sunday's 100-lap All-Star Open also advanced to the 250-lap main event, as did the winner of the Fan Vote. The 20 drivers already locked in secured their starting positions with a unique three-lap, pit stop challenge qualifying format, which split the field into two 75-lap heat races.
RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski was the fastest qualifier, and he took the pole position even before he won his heat race. Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell won the other heat race.
Full NASCAR All-Star Race results
Heat one results
1st - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
2nd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
5th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
7th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
8th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
Heat two results
1st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
3rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
6th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
7th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
9th - Harrison Burton, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
10th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
All-Star Open results
1st - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
3rd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
4th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
5th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
7th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
8th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
9th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
10th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
11th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
12th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
13th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
14th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16th - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
17th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
18th - Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
Fan Vote winner: Noah Gragson
All-Star Race results
1st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
3rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
8th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
11th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
13th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
14th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
15th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
17th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
18th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
19th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
20th - Harrison Burton, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
21st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
23rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
