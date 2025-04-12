Full NASCAR Cup Series lineup at Bristol if qualifying is canceled

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway is the ninth of 26 races on the 2025 regular season calendar, and it marks the third straight weekend of the series visiting a track that is also scheduled to host a playoff race.

Fortunately for those who sat through the rain on Friday at the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval, there is only a 4% chance of rain on Saturday afternoon, according to The Weather Channel. NASCAR practice is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 3:05 p.m. ET.

But just in case, and considering Friday's weather, let's have a look what the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's 500-lap Food City 500 would look like if qualifying gets rained out.

Full NASCAR Cup lineup at Bristol if qualifying is canceled

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

5th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

6th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

8th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

10th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

11th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

12th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

13th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

14th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

15th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

16th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

18th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

19th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

20th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

21st - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

22nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

23rd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

24th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

28th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

29th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

30th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

32nd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

33rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

34th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

35th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

36th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

37th - Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

38th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford

39th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

This lineup was generated by the new qualifying metric which NASCAR introduced over the offseason. This formula only features two variables, making it a lot more straightforward than the four-variable metric that had been implemented in 2020 and used up until the 2024 season concluded.

This metric, which is explained in more detail here, is generally used to determine the qualifying order, but in the event that qualifying is canceled, the order is reversed to set the starting lineup.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, who won last year's spring race at the track, would be on pole if qualifying is canceled. Hamlin is set to enter the weekend having won back-to-back races for the first time since 2012, as he also collected victories at Martinsville Speedway and Darlington Raceway.

Sunday's race is scheduled to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Bristol Motor Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET.