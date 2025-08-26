Full NASCAR Cup Series point standings if there were no playoffs

Due to the nature of the "win and in" playoff format which was introduced in 2014, the NASCAR Cup Series is once again set for a 16-driver postseason which does not feature the top 16 point scorers from the 26-race regular season.

Is it right? That's been debated for more than a decade. But everybody plays by the same rules, which inherently makes it fair, and even if you're not willing to go that far, it ultimately is what it is.

This year, three of the top 16 drivers in points did not qualify for the playoffs: RFK Racing teammates Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece, plus Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs. Three drivers outside of the top 20 effectively took their spots by winning.

Wood Brothers Racing's Josh Berry was 21st, Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen was 25th, and Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon was 26th. Berry and Dillon each won once, while van Gisbergen actually matched Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin for the series lead with four victories.

Before Sunday's playoff opener, the 367-lap Cook Out Southern 500 around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped Darlington Raceway oval, one of four postseason points resets has occurred to set the stage for the round of 16.

But if there were no points resets, what would the standings actually look like ahead of the four-round, 10-race playoffs?

Here's a look at total points scored – nothing more, nothing less – following this year's regular season.

NASCAR Cup Series point standings (without playoffs)

1 - William Byron - 863 (0)

2 - Ryan Blaney - 808 (-55)

3 - Kyle Larson - 800 (-63)

4 - Chase Elliott - 798 (-65)

5 - Christopher Bell - 783 (-80)

6 - Denny Hamlin - 778 (-85)

7 - Tyler Reddick - 730 (-133)

8 - Chase Briscoe - 719 (-144)

9 - Alex Bowman - 686 (-177)

10 - Chris Buescher - 655 (-208)

11 - Bubba Wallace - 640 (-223)

12 - Joey Logano - 639 (-224)

13 - Ross Chastain - 630 (-233)

14 - Ryan Preece - 620 (-243)

15 - Austin Cindric - 544 (-319)

16 - Ty Gibbs - 543 (-320)

17 - Kyle Busch - 541 (-322)

18 - A.J. Allmendinger - 521 (-342)

19 - Brad Keselowski - 515 (-348)

20 - Michael McDowell - 510 (-353)

21 - Josh Berry - 504 (-359)

22 - Erik Jones - 504 (-359)

23 - Carson Hocevar - 491 (-372)

24 - John Hunter Nemechek - 486 (-377)

25 - Shane van Gisbergen - 485 (-378)

26 - Austin Dillon - 473 (-390)

27 - Daniel Suarez - 468 (-395)

28 - Zane Smith - 447 (-416)

29 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 436 (-427)

30 - Justin Haley - 429 (-434)

31 - Todd Gilliland - 418 (-445)

32 - Ty Dillon - 387 (-476)

33 - Cole Custer - 340 (-523)

34 - Noah Gragson - 310 (-553)

35 - Riley Herbst - 294 (-569)

36 - Cody Ware - 185 (-678)

