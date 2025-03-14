Full Pennzoil 400 qualifying order revealed for NASCAR at Las Vegas

After the regular season trip to Phoenix Raceway, which is once again scheduled to host the NASCAR Cup Series season finale in November, NASCAR is set to head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400.

The 267-lap race around four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) oval, which is also scheduled to host a round of 8 race in October, is considered the first "regular" race of the year at a 1.5-mile oval, as Atlanta Motor Speedway is now considered a superspeedway.

The qualifying order for Saturday's session was still set by the four-variable metric NASCAR has been updated using since 2020.

Following an offseason rules change, drivers are simply lined up in reverse metric order. Though the first of the list is technically considered group one and the second half is technically considered group two, there are no longer any actual groups as far as row-by-row designations are concerned.

The results of the first round determine the complete starting lineup, as there is no longer a second round shootout for the pole position.

Pennzoil 400 qualifying order for NASCAR at Las Vegas

1 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

2 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

4 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

5 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

6 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

9 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

12 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

13 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

14 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

16 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

17 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

18 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

19 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

20 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

21 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

22 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

24 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

26 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

27 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

28 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

29 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

31 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

32 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

33 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

35 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

36 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

