Full qualifying order confirmed for NASCAR Cup race at Texas

Texas Motor Speedway may only be on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule once, but it marks the start of three consecutive points-paying races on 1.5-mile ovals.
Sunday's race, the Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly, is scheduled to be a 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer), and it is set to precede races at Kansas Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway later this month.
After a break from the usual qualifying format this past weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, where there were two rounds to decide the polesitter, the regular format is set to be back in action this weekend at Texas.
The qualifying order was determined by the new two-variable metric which NASCAR introduced ahead of the 2025 season. A full breakdown of that formula, which is much more straightforward than the four-variable formula used from 2020 to 2024, can be found here.
All 38 drivers on the entry list are set to qualify in reverse metric order. Each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt in Saturday's single-car qualifying session, and those speeds are set to determine the full starting order; there is no second round shootout for the pole position.
Here is the full qualifying order for the Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly at Texas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Texas
1 - Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
2 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
3 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
4 - Jesse Love, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
5 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
6 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
7 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
9 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
10 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
11 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
14 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
15 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
16 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
18 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
19 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
20 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
22 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
24 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
26 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
27 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
28 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
29 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
30 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
32 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
33 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
34 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
35 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
36 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
37 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
38 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
