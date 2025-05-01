Full qualifying order confirmed for NASCAR Cup race at Texas

Texas Motor Speedway may only be on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule once, but it marks the start of three consecutive points-paying races on 1.5-mile ovals.

Sunday's race, the Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly, is scheduled to be a 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer), and it is set to precede races at Kansas Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway later this month.

After a break from the usual qualifying format this past weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, where there were two rounds to decide the polesitter, the regular format is set to be back in action this weekend at Texas.

The qualifying order was determined by the new two-variable metric which NASCAR introduced ahead of the 2025 season. A full breakdown of that formula, which is much more straightforward than the four-variable formula used from 2020 to 2024, can be found here.

All 38 drivers on the entry list are set to qualify in reverse metric order. Each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt in Saturday's single-car qualifying session, and those speeds are set to determine the full starting order; there is no second round shootout for the pole position.

Here is the full qualifying order for the Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly at Texas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Texas

1 - Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

2 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

3 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

4 - Jesse Love, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

5 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

6 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

7 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

9 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

10 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

11 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

13 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

14 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

15 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

16 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

18 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

19 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

20 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

21 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

22 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

23 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

24 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

26 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

27 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

28 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

29 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

30 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

32 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

33 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

34 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

35 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

36 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

37 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

38 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 4 for the live broadcast of the Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly from Texas Motor Speedway.