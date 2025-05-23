Full qualifying order revealed for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600

After an exhibition race weekend during which the qualifying orders for both the All-Star Open and the All-Star Race were set by the reverse order of the point standings, the NASCAR Cup Series is back to using its usual formula to determine the order for this Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Qualifying for this Sunday night's 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval is scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon, and the order was decided by the new two-variable formula that NASCAR introduced ahead of the 2025 season after using a slightly more complicated four-variable metric from 2020 to 2024.
A full breakdown of the new formula can be found here.
As the case has been at all other non-superspeedway ovals this season, each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt, and there is no second round; first round speeds determine the entire 40-car starting lineup.
A Cup Series race has not seen 40 cars since the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in February.
NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 qualifying order
1 - Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
3 - Derek Kraus, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
4 - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
5 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
6 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
7 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
8 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
9 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
10 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
11 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
12 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
13 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
14 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
17 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
18 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
21 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
22 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
23 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
24 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
25 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
26 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
27 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
29 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
30 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
31 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
32 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
33 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
34 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
35 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
36 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
37 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
38 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
39 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
40 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Tune in to Amazon Prime Video at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 25 for the live broadcast of the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway.