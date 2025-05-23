Beyond the Flag
Fansided

Full qualifying order revealed for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600

The Coca-Cola 600 is set to consist of 40 cars, something that has only been the case once so far during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
ByAsher Fair|
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages

After an exhibition race weekend during which the qualifying orders for both the All-Star Open and the All-Star Race were set by the reverse order of the point standings, the NASCAR Cup Series is back to using its usual formula to determine the order for this Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Qualifying for this Sunday night's 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval is scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon, and the order was decided by the new two-variable formula that NASCAR introduced ahead of the 2025 season after using a slightly more complicated four-variable metric from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of the new formula can be found here.

As the case has been at all other non-superspeedway ovals this season, each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt, and there is no second round; first round speeds determine the entire 40-car starting lineup.

A Cup Series race has not seen 40 cars since the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in February.

NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 qualifying order

1 - Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2 - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

3 - Derek Kraus, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

4 - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

5 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

6 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

7 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

8 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

10 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

11 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

12 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

13 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

14 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

17 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

18 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

21 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

22 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

25 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

27 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

29 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

30 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

31 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

32 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

33 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

34 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

35 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

36 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

37 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

38 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

39 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

40 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 25 for the live broadcast of the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Home/NASCAR Cup Series