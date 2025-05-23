Full qualifying order revealed for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600

After an exhibition race weekend during which the qualifying orders for both the All-Star Open and the All-Star Race were set by the reverse order of the point standings, the NASCAR Cup Series is back to using its usual formula to determine the order for this Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Qualifying for this Sunday night's 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval is scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon, and the order was decided by the new two-variable formula that NASCAR introduced ahead of the 2025 season after using a slightly more complicated four-variable metric from 2020 to 2024.

A full breakdown of the new formula can be found here.

As the case has been at all other non-superspeedway ovals this season, each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt, and there is no second round; first round speeds determine the entire 40-car starting lineup.

A Cup Series race has not seen 40 cars since the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in February.

NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 qualifying order

1 - Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



2 - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford



3 - Derek Kraus, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet



4 - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



5 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



6 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



7 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



8 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



9 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



10 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



11 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



12 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



13 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



14 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



15 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



16 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



17 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



18 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



19 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



20 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



21 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



22 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



23 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



24 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



25 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



26 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



27 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



28 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



29 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



30 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



31 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



32 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



33 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



34 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



35 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



36 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



37 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



38 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



39 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



40 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 25 for the live broadcast of the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway.