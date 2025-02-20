Full qualifying order revealed for NASCAR's Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta

For the second year in a row, the NASCAR Cup Series season is set to open up with back-to-back superspeedway races.

Atlanta Motor Speedway didn't used to be a superspeedway until the post-2021 repave and reconfiguration, but now it offers similar racing to what is traditionally seen at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

The high-banked Hampton, Georgia venue is effectively a mini-Daytona/Talladega, with the track being a four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) oval. Daytona checks in at 2.5 miles, while Talladega is NASCAR's longest oval at 2.66.

The qualifying order for Sunday's 260-lap Ambetter Health 400 was determined using a four-variable metric that was introduced in 2020. A detailed explanation of this metric can be found here.

Because Atlanta is considered a superspeedway, there is no group qualifying; everybody is lumped together, and the top 10 advance to the second round.

Ambetter Health 400 qualifying order at Atlanta

1 - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

2 - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

3 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

4 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

5 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

6 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

7 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

8 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

10 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

13 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

14 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

15 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

16 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

17 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

18 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

19 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

21 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

22 - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford

23 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

24 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

25 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

26 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

27 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

28 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

29 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

30 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

31 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

32 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

34 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

35 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

36 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

37 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

38 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

39 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Tune in to Fox at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 23 for the live broadcast of the Ambetter Health 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway.