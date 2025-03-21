Full qualifying order revealed for NASCAR Cup race at Homestead

Homestead-Miami Speedway is back on the NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule for the first time since 2021, and it is scheduled to host the 2025 season's sixth race this Sunday afternoon.

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 is scheduled to be a 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Homestead, Florida oval, and it is scheduled to feature 37 drivers following one change to the entry list since this past Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Since NASCAR most recently visited Homestead, the qualifying format has changed. The qualifying metric now consists of only two factors: the car owner's finish in the most recent race (70%), and the car owner's rank in the owner standings (30%).

Additionally, all drivers are now lined up in reverse metric order. There are no longer two evenly balanced groups, and there are therefore no more row-by-row designations. There is also no longer a second round. The results of the first round determine the full starting lineup, making the format a lot more straightforward.

NASCAR at Homestead: Full qualifying order

1 - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

2 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

3 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

4 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

5 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

6 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

7 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

8 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

9 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

11 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

12 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

13 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

14 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

15 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

16 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

17 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

19 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

22 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

23 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

24 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

25 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

26 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

27 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

28 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

29 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

32 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

33 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

35 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

36 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

37 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 from Homestead-Miami Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 23.