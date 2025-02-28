Beyond the Flag
Full qualifying order revealed for NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA

The first road course race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to take place on Sunday at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), NASCAR
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), NASCAR | Sean Gardner/GettyImages

After back-to-back superspeedway races to start the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is set for yet another "wild card" race on the Circuit of the Americas road course.

The Cup Series has been racing at the Austin, Texas venue since 2021, but this coming Sunday's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is set to take place on a different layout.

The race has been moved from the 20-turn, 3.41-mile (5.488-kilometer) course to the shorter 20-turn, 2.3-mile (3.701-kilometer) course, and instead of a 68-lap race, this race is set to be a 95-lap event.

The qualifying format has also changed since last year. Drivers are still split up into two timed groups, but only for the purpose of giving everybody space on the race track.

The groups are determined by using the same four-variable format that is used to determine the qualifying order for oval races.

The full formula can be found here.

But this year, the drivers are simply listed in reverse order of metric scores. In other words, the groups are no longer evenly balanced; the lower scores are in the first group, and the higher scores are in the second.

But it doesn't really matter anyway, because this year, there is no round two; the qualifying speeds from the two groups determine the starting lineup, in full, and drivers are no longer tied to a certain row because of which group they are in, either.

All things considered, it's a much, much simpler process.

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix qualifying groups at COTA

Group 1

1st - Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

3rd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

4th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

5th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

6th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

10th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

11th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

12th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

13th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

14th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

16th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

17th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

18th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Group 2

20th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

21st - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

24th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

26th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

28th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

29th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

30th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

31st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

33rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

34th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

35th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

36th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

37th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

