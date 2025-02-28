Full qualifying order revealed for NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA

After back-to-back superspeedway races to start the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is set for yet another "wild card" race on the Circuit of the Americas road course.

The Cup Series has been racing at the Austin, Texas venue since 2021, but this coming Sunday's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is set to take place on a different layout.

The race has been moved from the 20-turn, 3.41-mile (5.488-kilometer) course to the shorter 20-turn, 2.3-mile (3.701-kilometer) course, and instead of a 68-lap race, this race is set to be a 95-lap event.

The qualifying format has also changed since last year. Drivers are still split up into two timed groups, but only for the purpose of giving everybody space on the race track.

The groups are determined by using the same four-variable format that is used to determine the qualifying order for oval races.

The full formula can be found here.

But this year, the drivers are simply listed in reverse order of metric scores. In other words, the groups are no longer evenly balanced; the lower scores are in the first group, and the higher scores are in the second.

But it doesn't really matter anyway, because this year, there is no round two; the qualifying speeds from the two groups determine the starting lineup, in full, and drivers are no longer tied to a certain row because of which group they are in, either.

All things considered, it's a much, much simpler process.

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix qualifying groups at COTA

Group 1

1st - Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



2nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



3rd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



4th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



5th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



6th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



7th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



8th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



9th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



10th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



11th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



12th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



13th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



14th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



15th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



16th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



17th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



18th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



19th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Group 2

20th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



21st - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



22nd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



23rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



24th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



25th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



26th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



27th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet



28th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



29th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



30th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



31st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



32nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



33rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



34th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



35th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



36th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



37th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

