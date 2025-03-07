Beyond the Flag
Full qualifying order revealed for NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix

The first "regular" oval race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon at Phoenix Raceway.
Shriners Children's 500, Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR
Shriners Children's 500, Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR | Meg Oliphant/GettyImages

After back-to-back superspeedway races and a road course race to open up the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the first "regular" oval race is scheduled to take place at Phoenix Raceway this Sunday afternoon.

The four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval is also scheduled to be the host of the Championship 4 title decider, so Sunday's 312-lap Shriners Children's 500 is one of the regular season's most important races for the drivers and teams with championship aspirations.

Qualifying is different on non-superspeedway ovals this year than it was last year. The four-variable metric is still used (full formula explained here), but there are no groups – and thus no row-by-row designations – and no second round shootout for the pole position.

Drivers qualify in reverse metric order, with each getting a single lap in the single-car session, and those lap speeds determine the full starting lineup.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Phoenix

1 - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
2 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
5 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
6 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
7 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
8 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
9 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
10 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
12 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
13 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
14 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
16 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
17 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
19 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
20 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
21 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
23 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
24 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
25 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
26 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
27 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
28 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
29 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
30 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
31 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
32 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
35 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
36 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
37 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

