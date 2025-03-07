Full qualifying order revealed for NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix

After back-to-back superspeedway races and a road course race to open up the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the first "regular" oval race is scheduled to take place at Phoenix Raceway this Sunday afternoon.

The four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval is also scheduled to be the host of the Championship 4 title decider, so Sunday's 312-lap Shriners Children's 500 is one of the regular season's most important races for the drivers and teams with championship aspirations.

Qualifying is different on non-superspeedway ovals this year than it was last year. The four-variable metric is still used (full formula explained here), but there are no groups – and thus no row-by-row designations – and no second round shootout for the pole position.

Drivers qualify in reverse metric order, with each getting a single lap in the single-car session, and those lap speeds determine the full starting lineup.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Phoenix

1 - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

2 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

4 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

5 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

6 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

7 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

8 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

10 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

12 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

13 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

14 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

16 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

17 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

19 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

20 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

21 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

22 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

23 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

24 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

25 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

26 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

27 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

28 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

30 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

31 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

32 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

33 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

34 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

35 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

36 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

37 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Tune in to Fox at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 9 for the live broadcast of the Shriners Children's 500 from Phoenix Raceway.