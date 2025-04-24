Full qualifying order revealed for the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega

Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled to host the first of its two races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule this Sunday afternoon.

This 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval, which is now officially known as the Jack Link's 500, is the 10th race on the regular season schedule.

It is the third superspeedway race of the year and first since the season's first and second races were contested at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Due to Talladega's status as a superspeedway, a slightly different qualifying format is set to be used for Saturday's qualifying session, versus the standard qualifying session at a non-superspeedway oval.

Like at all ovals, there are no groups, and drivers are still lined up in reverse metric order. But there are two rounds, not just one; the fastest 10 drivers in round one advance to the round two shootout for the pole position.

If you are unfamiliar with the metric, NASCAR introduced a new two-variable formula over the offseason after using a slightly more complicated four-variable formula from 2020 to 2024. A full breakdown of the formula can be found here.

Here is the full qualifying order for Saturday's session.

NASCAR at Talladega: Full Jack Link's 500 qualifying order

1 - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

2 - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

3 - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

4 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

5 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

6 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

7 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

10 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

11 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

13 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

15 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

16 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

17 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

18 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

19 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

20 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

21 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

22 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

23 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

24 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

25 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

26 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

27 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

28 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

29 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

30 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

32 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

33 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

35 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

36 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

37 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

38 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

39 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Jack Link's 500 from Talladega Superspeedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 27. If you have yet to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss any of the action from the longest oval on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar!