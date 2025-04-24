Full qualifying order revealed for the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega

Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled to host the first of its two races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule this Sunday afternoon.
This 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval, which is now officially known as the Jack Link's 500, is the 10th race on the regular season schedule.
It is the third superspeedway race of the year and first since the season's first and second races were contested at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Due to Talladega's status as a superspeedway, a slightly different qualifying format is set to be used for Saturday's qualifying session, versus the standard qualifying session at a non-superspeedway oval.
Like at all ovals, there are no groups, and drivers are still lined up in reverse metric order. But there are two rounds, not just one; the fastest 10 drivers in round one advance to the round two shootout for the pole position.
If you are unfamiliar with the metric, NASCAR introduced a new two-variable formula over the offseason after using a slightly more complicated four-variable formula from 2020 to 2024. A full breakdown of the formula can be found here.
Here is the full qualifying order for Saturday's session.
NASCAR at Talladega: Full Jack Link's 500 qualifying order
1 - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
2 - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
3 - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
4 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
5 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
6 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
7 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
9 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
10 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
11 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
13 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
15 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
16 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
17 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
18 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
19 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
20 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
21 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
22 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
23 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
24 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
25 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
27 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
28 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
29 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
30 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
32 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
33 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
34 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
35 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
36 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
37 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
38 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
39 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Jack Link's 500 from Talladega Superspeedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 27.