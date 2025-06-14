Gateway qualifying updates, full IndyCar starting lineup

The annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 was moved up from its usual August schedule slot to June on the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series calendar, and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway is scheduled to host the series' second oval race of the 17-race season.

There are just six oval races on this year's schedule, compared to seven last year, as the Milwaukee Mile lost one of the two races of its doubleheader. Gateway, which has hosted a doubleheader in the past, is once again set to host just one race. Iowa Speedway is set to host the only doubleheader of 2025.

Since Gateway, a four-turn, 1.25-mile (2.012-kilometer) oval located outside St. Louis, Missouri, officially in Madison, Illinois, returned to the IndyCar schedule in 2017 after 14 years, no driver has won from pole position. However, on only two of nine occasions has a driver won from outside the front two rows.

Team Penske's Josef Newgarden, who has won five of those nine races, including last year's after he was remarkably able to overcame a mid-race spin, has only ever won from second or third place on the grid.

Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon holds the record for worst starting position among winners, having won from 16th in 2023 after executing a remarkable fuel strategy.

