It's great to know Kyle Busch and Joey Logano are still best pals

In his 20th Daytona 500 attempt, Kyle Busch was unable to do what Dale Earnhardt did in 1998.

Busch was able to overcome an early penalty and his involvement in a separate incident to get back to the front in the latter stages of Sunday's race.

But he was ultimately taken out in a wreck triggered by contact between Team Penske's Joey Logano and Hyak Motorsports' Ricky Stenhouse Jr. that everybody watching the "Great American Race" saw coming from a mile away.

That was an absurdly stupid accident. You could see it happening and Logano and Stenhouse still kept bouncing off each other until it happened. — Brock Beard (@LASTCARonBROCK) February 17, 2025

Logano's No. 22 Ford was the fastest car for much of the race, and he was even able to overcome an issue that forced an unexpected pit stop and mired him a lap off the lead lap to get back up into the lead pack and in contention for his second Daytona 500 win.

After the wreck, Busch did not hold back on Logano for pulling the move that ultimately ended their chances.

"Looks like the fastest car got in a hurry to get to the wreck. Logano was by far the fastest car today, saw a lot of laps led and he could do about anything. The Penske cars were very strong. We still got 20 laps to go and he’s trying to go through the middle and make a hole that isn’t there. Just created chaos." Kyle Busch to Fox Sports

Kyle Busch upset at Joey Logano (again) is refreshing

During Busch's final season with Joe Gibbs Racing, after it had already been announced that M&M's would be leaving, there was an underlying belief in some circles that Busch's personality may be a hindrance to landing sponsors in this day and age of NASCAR, and that that factor may have ultimately forced an exit from a team that nobody thought possible even a few months beforehand.

The typical Busch post-race frustration interviews were a lot more laid back and less controversial than they once might have been, and that theme seemed to continue during his first two years with Richard Childress Racing.

But in a sport where 90% of post-race driver interviews are typically bland and full of general statements designed to please the corporate backers, it's good to know that Busch is still Busch and that he was perfectly okay with not spewing the usual "we had a strong car, just wasn't our day" line that so many others would have used in that situation.

He's still capable of an epic one-liner every once in awhile, and NASCAR needs that level of personality from its big-name drivers.

And nobody brings that out better than Logano, with whom Busch has had a testy relationship on the race track for years and years.

4 years ago today, Kyle Busch vs. Joey Logano @ Las Vegas.@jeff_gluck's video of the fight. pic.twitter.com/jXOLPavxQa — Andrew (@Basso488) March 12, 2021

Speaking of one-liners...

Was it really Joey Logano's fault?

While texting a friend about 150 laps earlier about some of the moves Logano was making, I referred to the No. 22 Ford as a ticking time bomb.

Sure, blocking lanes during superspeedway races is nothing new and is expected from the leader. But some of the late chops he was making across multiple lanes at once were egregious and, quite frankly, completely unnecessary in the early stages of a 500-mile race.

It feels like every time Logano finds himself up front at Daytona or Talladega Superspeedway lately, it's only a matter of time before you're looking at an in-car camera as he's stopped on the race track after a massive wreck and another blown opportunity. And this time, it was definitely more his fault than anybody else's.

This is not to completely absolve Stenhouse, who has his own history of throwing hands with Busch, of any blame. It was two drivers going for a spot that didn't exist.

But Logano had the ability to back out multiple times, rather than to try to create a fourth lane (we think?), and while he may have claimed he lifted, the opportunity to actually avoid the chaos that ensued was not something on which he seemed intent to capitalize.

Had Stenhouse gone out of his way to avoid contact with Logano, he would have made contact with the car on his outside instead. It was a lose-lose for the 2023 winner, thanks to the 2015 winner.

As such, it was another blown opportunity, and unfortunately for Busch, he felt the brunt of it.

But fortunately for NASCAR fans, in a way only Busch could, he told the world exactly how he felt. Will he experience something similar in this Sunday afternoon's Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, another superspeedway race?