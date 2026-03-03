Hendrick Motorsports' new driver has quickly become its most controversial

The NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series has been off to an eventful start in 2026, with three races full of thrilling action and bent sheet metal. And one of the sport's top prospects has been at the center of it all.

Series rookie Corey Day has been dubbed Hendrick Motorsports' next big thing. Cup Series star Kyle Larson has never missed a chance to talk him up, and he has taken him under his wing as a protege of sorts. His dirt racing background and edge-of-control driving style certainly draw comparisons to the two-time champion – but boy, is he raw.

At Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Saturday, Day spun pseudo-teammate Connor Zilisch late in the race, and the Cup Series rookie was none too pleased. It came a week after the driver of the No. 17 Chevrolet caused multiple accidents at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta.

Suffice to say, he's going to need to get himself under control.

Corey Day has all the talent in the world, but he's going to need to find a way to reel it in

Ever since crashing out of the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, Day has registered finishes of fourth and fifth. But he's also quickly making a long list of enemies on the track, and worse yet, drivers have been unimpressed with his attitude.

That was precisely Zilisch's issue after Saturday's incident, in which Day misjudged the exit of a turn and drove straight across his back bumper. Not only has the 20-year-old California native been reckless, but he seems to have a lack of self-awareness.

A disappointed @ConnorZilisch comments on the late-race incident with Corey Day. pic.twitter.com/yM0j9QpjTQ — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) February 28, 2026

It's expected that young drivers are going to make mistakes, but it should also be expected that they own up to them and show an ability to grow. Day has come across as full of excuses for himself, and the generic PR-speak apology he posted on social media doesn't change much.

P5 today at COTA. I appreciate @Hendrick17Team @TeamHendrick and @HendrickCars for bringing me fast cars week after week and believing in me. I would like to apologize to anyone I have upset these past couple weeks, I am making mistakes but I am definitely learning from them. The… — Corey Day (@corey_day_) March 1, 2026

Whether sincere or not, Day is going to need to prove himself with actions rather than words. He has a bright future in NASCAR, likely at its highest level, and possibly with one of its best teams. But he also needs to recognize that the sport owes him no guarantees.

Day has a long way to go to get to the top, and while he's on the way there, he'd be best off not putting a target on his back. We'll see if he's able to use Saturday as a wakeup call.