How Lewis Hamilton may have backed Ferrari into a corner

When Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was announced, it shocked the Formula 1 world. The initial expectation was that the seven-time world champion would bring Ferrari back to being a championship contender.

However, the 2025 season has not gone according to plan at all. In the ground effect era’s final season, Ferrari have seemingly taken a step back, as their car’s performance is underwhelming compared to last year. As teams shift their full focus to next season’s car, a lot of decisions have the potential to impact the pecking order.

Hamilton’s struggles in the SF-25 have been weighing him down, as seen in his interviews during race weekends. The British driver was visibly upset after a Q1 exit in Spa, where teammate Charles Leclerc went on to qualify third.

Hamilton’s input will make Ferrari go in a certain direction

The 40-year-old remains committed and has put in the work this season to direct the team’s development moving forward. Hamilton has submitted documents for engineers to assess at Ferrari’s factory in Maranello.

While much of his input will be used to design their car for next season, there is a cause for concern that Ferrari’s development may backfire. Hamilton is looking to win his eighth world championship while wearing red, and his input puts pressure on Ferrari to deliver.

The British driver’s contract ends next season, though there is an option to extend it until the end of 2027. If Ferrari’s 2026 car delivers results that do not feature much improvement from this season, it may make Hamilton think about his future once again.

At 40 years old, he does not have too much time left in Formula 1. So Ferrari’s lack of improvement, despite his input, will likely lead to frustration. Hamilton may assess the field next season and could make a move elsewhere in his final push for an eighth world championship. It will come down to how well Ferrari can incorporate Hamilton’s desires into the car and its performance.