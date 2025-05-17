Indy 500 qualifying being shown live on Fox, but some of it won't be

Qualifying for the 109th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is scheduled to commence on Saturday, and all of it, both on Saturday and on Sunday, is set to be shown live on TV.

However, not all of it will be shown live on the same channel, as there are two changes that fans will need to make note of during Saturday's session in order to catch all of the action.

The four-lap qualifying attempts around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET, with the order of the 34-car field determined by Friday night's post-Fast Friday practice session random draw.

Saturday TV schedule for Indy 500 qualifying

Each driver is guaranteed one attempt, after which time they can make additional attempts, either by waiting in line or by skipping the line but by relinquishing prior qualifying speeds.

The first two and a half hours of qualifying are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1. But at 1:30 p.m. ET, live coverage is set to move to Fox Sports 2.

Then at 4:00 p.m. ET, after another two and a half hours of coverage, live coverage is set to move to Fox. Fox is set to air the remainder of the session from 4:00 p.m. ET through 5:50 p.m. ET.

Sunday's Indy 500 shown exclusively on Fox

Things are far less complicated for Sunday.

On Sunday, all three qualifying sessions are set to be shown live on Fox, starting with the Top 12 session at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Bump Day session is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. ET, and the Firestone Fast Six is scheduled to be shown live beginning at 6:25 p.m. ET.

The 109th running of the Indy 500 itself is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 25, and it is set to be shown live on Fox beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!