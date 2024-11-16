Beyond the Flag
Fansided

Indy 500: Way-too-early look at the 2025 entry list (32 cars already)

We are nearing the halfway point between the 2024 Indy 500 and the 2025 Indy 500. What is the entry list looking like?

By Asher Fair

Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing, Indy 500, IndyCar
Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing, Indy 500, IndyCar / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
facebooktwitterreddit

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and with that, so is the halfway mark between the 108th and 109th Indy 500s at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 109th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 25, 2025, and it appears once again that the 33-car field will be full.

There are 27 cars set to run full-time throughout the 17-race 2025 IndyCar season, including the 25 entries that are chartered entries under IndyCar's new charter system. Prema Racing, the 11th and newest full-time team on the grid, are set to run two non-chartered entries.

Aside from those 27 cars, there are already five cars lined up to make Indy 500 qualifying attempts. Even with the new charter system, nobody is locked into the Indy 500, so if there are two or more cars added between now and May, Bump Day is set to return for a third consecutive year, and nobody is safe.

Let's have a look at the 25 charter entries (plus Prema's two cars).

A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet

No. 14 - Santino Ferrucci
No. 41 - David Malukas

Andretti Global, Honda

No. 26 - Colton Herta
No. 27 - Kyle Kirkwood
No. 28 - Marcus Ericsson

Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet

No. 5 - Pato O'Ward
No. 6 - Nolan Siegel
No. 7 - Christian Lundgaard

Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda

No. 8 - Kyffin Simpson
No. 9 - Scott Dixon
No. 10 - Alex Palou

Dale Coyne Racing, Honda

No. 18 - TBD
No. 51 - TBD

Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet

No. 20 - Alexander Rossi
No. 21 - Christian Rasmussen

Juncos Hollinger Racing, Chevrolet

No. 77 - TBD
No. 78 - TBD

Meyer Shank Racing, Honda

No. 60 - Felix Rosenqvist
No. 66 - Marcus Armstrong

Prema Racing, Chevrolet

No. TBD - Callum Ilott
No. TBD - Robert Shwartzman

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda

No. 15 - Graham Rahal
No. TBD - Louis Foster
No. TBD - TBD

Team Penske, Chevrolet

No. 2 - Josef Newgarden
No. 3 - Scott McLaughlin
No. 12 - Will Power

Here are the other five entries.

Andretti Global, Honda

No. TBD - TBD

Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet

No. 17 - Kyle Larson (with Hendrick Motorsports)

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports, Chevrolet

No. 23 - Ryan Hunter-Reay

Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet

No. TBD - Ed Carpenter

Meyer Shank Racing, Honda

No. 06 - Helio Castroneves

Despite the fact that there are already 32 confirmed Indy 500 entries, there are still a lot of empty seats. Most notably, five of the 25 chartered entries still need drivers.

As for the Indy 500 entries, it's highly likely that Marco Andretti will return to Andretti Global for another attempt. Even if it's not him, Andretti Global are indeed set to run four cars in that race.

It's not hard to see a path to at least 33 cars here. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports have run two entries in three straight years, and adding the No. 24 Chevrolet again is not out of the question. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing have also run four cars in this race in back-to-back years.

dark. Next. IndyCar: 5 way-too-early bold predictions for the 2025 season. IndyCar: 5 way-too-early bold predictions for the 2025 season

The 2025 IndyCar season is scheduled to begin on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida on Sunday, March 2. The 109th running of the Indy 500 is race number six on the 17-race schedule. All races are set to be shown live on Fox.

feed

Home/IndyCar