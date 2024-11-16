Indy 500: Way-too-early look at the 2025 entry list (32 cars already)
By Asher Fair
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and with that, so is the halfway mark between the 108th and 109th Indy 500s at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The 109th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 25, 2025, and it appears once again that the 33-car field will be full.
There are 27 cars set to run full-time throughout the 17-race 2025 IndyCar season, including the 25 entries that are chartered entries under IndyCar's new charter system. Prema Racing, the 11th and newest full-time team on the grid, are set to run two non-chartered entries.
Aside from those 27 cars, there are already five cars lined up to make Indy 500 qualifying attempts. Even with the new charter system, nobody is locked into the Indy 500, so if there are two or more cars added between now and May, Bump Day is set to return for a third consecutive year, and nobody is safe.
Let's have a look at the 25 charter entries (plus Prema's two cars).
A.J. Foyt Racing, Chevrolet
No. 14 - Santino Ferrucci
No. 41 - David Malukas
Andretti Global, Honda
No. 26 - Colton Herta
No. 27 - Kyle Kirkwood
No. 28 - Marcus Ericsson
Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet
No. 5 - Pato O'Ward
No. 6 - Nolan Siegel
No. 7 - Christian Lundgaard
Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda
No. 8 - Kyffin Simpson
No. 9 - Scott Dixon
No. 10 - Alex Palou
Dale Coyne Racing, Honda
No. 18 - TBD
No. 51 - TBD
Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet
No. 20 - Alexander Rossi
No. 21 - Christian Rasmussen
Juncos Hollinger Racing, Chevrolet
No. 77 - TBD
No. 78 - TBD
Meyer Shank Racing, Honda
No. 60 - Felix Rosenqvist
No. 66 - Marcus Armstrong
Prema Racing, Chevrolet
No. TBD - Callum Ilott
No. TBD - Robert Shwartzman
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda
No. 15 - Graham Rahal
No. TBD - Louis Foster
No. TBD - TBD
Team Penske, Chevrolet
No. 2 - Josef Newgarden
No. 3 - Scott McLaughlin
No. 12 - Will Power
Here are the other five entries.
Andretti Global, Honda
No. TBD - TBD
Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet
No. 17 - Kyle Larson (with Hendrick Motorsports)
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 23 - Ryan Hunter-Reay
Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet
No. TBD - Ed Carpenter
Meyer Shank Racing, Honda
No. 06 - Helio Castroneves
Despite the fact that there are already 32 confirmed Indy 500 entries, there are still a lot of empty seats. Most notably, five of the 25 chartered entries still need drivers.
As for the Indy 500 entries, it's highly likely that Marco Andretti will return to Andretti Global for another attempt. Even if it's not him, Andretti Global are indeed set to run four cars in that race.
It's not hard to see a path to at least 33 cars here. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports have run two entries in three straight years, and adding the No. 24 Chevrolet again is not out of the question. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing have also run four cars in this race in back-to-back years.
The 2025 IndyCar season is scheduled to begin on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida on Sunday, March 2. The 109th running of the Indy 500 is race number six on the 17-race schedule. All races are set to be shown live on Fox.