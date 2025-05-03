IndyCar: 2025 Barber Motorsports Park qualifying, full starting lineup

After the third consecutive three-week break to start off the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season, the series is set to visit Barber Motorsports Park, also known as the Augusta National of Motorsports, for Sunday afternoon's Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

This 90-lap race around the 17-turn, 2.38-mile (3.83-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Birmingham, Alabama was won by Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin from pole last year, making him the sixth polesitter to win at Barber since the track was added to the schedule in 2010.

In fact, no driver has won at Barber from lower than fourth place on the grid since Josef Newgarden earned his first win as a Team Penske driver back in 2017 after starting seventh. Ninth is the lowest grid spot for a Barber winner, with Team Penske's Will Power having achieved that in 2012.

Bottom line, qualifying matters at Barber, probably more than it does at most other tracks. Strategy is usually just as important, but barring any impromptu interference from rogue mannequins, the cream always seems to rise to the top.

And in a series that hasn't seen a caution since the opening lap of race number one of the season, qualifying is that much more important for race number four.

Follow along four our live qualifying updates.

IndyCar at Barber: Full starting lineup

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2nd - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

3rd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

4th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

5th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

6th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

7th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

8th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

9th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

10th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

11th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

12th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

13th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

14th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

15th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

16th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet

17th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

18th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

19th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

20th - David Malukas - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

21st - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

22nd - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

24th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet

25th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

26th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

27th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

The Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Barber Motorsports Park beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 4.