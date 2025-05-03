Beyond the Flag
IndyCar: 2025 Barber Motorsports Park qualifying, full starting lineup

After a memorable 2024 race, IndyCar is set to return to Barber Motorsports for the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix this Sunday afternoon.
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, IndyCar
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, IndyCar | Butch Dill-Imagn Images

After the third consecutive three-week break to start off the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season, the series is set to visit Barber Motorsports Park, also known as the Augusta National of Motorsports, for Sunday afternoon's Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

This 90-lap race around the 17-turn, 2.38-mile (3.83-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Birmingham, Alabama was won by Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin from pole last year, making him the sixth polesitter to win at Barber since the track was added to the schedule in 2010.

In fact, no driver has won at Barber from lower than fourth place on the grid since Josef Newgarden earned his first win as a Team Penske driver back in 2017 after starting seventh. Ninth is the lowest grid spot for a Barber winner, with Team Penske's Will Power having achieved that in 2012.

Bottom line, qualifying matters at Barber, probably more than it does at most other tracks. Strategy is usually just as important, but barring any impromptu interference from rogue mannequins, the cream always seems to rise to the top.

And in a series that hasn't seen a caution since the opening lap of race number one of the season, qualifying is that much more important for race number four.

Follow along four our live qualifying updates.

IndyCar at Barber: Full Round 1, Group 1 results

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2nd - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

3rd - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

4th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

5th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

6th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

7th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

8th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

9th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

10th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

11th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

12th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

13th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

IndyCar at Barber: Full Round 1, Group 2 results

1st - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

2nd - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

3rd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

4th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

5th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

6th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

7th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

8th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet

9th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

10th - David Malukas - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

11th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

12th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet

13th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

14th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

IndyCar at Barber: Full Round 2 results

1st - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

2nd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

3rd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

4th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

5th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

6th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

7th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

8th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

9th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

10th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

11th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

12th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

IndyCar at Barber: Firestone Fast Six results

IndyCar at Barber: Full starting lineup

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2nd - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
3rd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
4th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
5th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
6th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
7th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
8th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
9th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
10th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
11th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
12th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
13th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
14th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
15th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
16th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet
17th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
18th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
19th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
20th - David Malukas - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
21st - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
22nd - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
24th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet
25th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
26th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
27th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

