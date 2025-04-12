Beyond the Flag
Fansided

IndyCar: 2025 Long Beach qualifying updates, full starting lineup

After another three-week break, the NTT IndyCar Series is set to visit Long Beach for its annual crown jewel street course race.
ByAsher Fair|
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global, IndyCar
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global, IndyCar | SOPA Images/GettyImages

After the second consecutive three-week break between races, race number three on the 17-race 2025 NTT IndyCar Series schedule is scheduled to take place on the streets of Long Beach, California this Sunday afternoon.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is the crown jewel street race on the IndyCar calendar, and it is scheduled to be a 90-lap race around the 11-turn, 1.968-mile (3.167-kilometer) temporary street circuit.

Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon won the race last year when it was only an 85-lap even, and he won it from eighth on the grid. He is one of only two drivers to win from lower than fourth on the grid since 2015, with Colton Herta having won from 14th in 2021.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates for this year's race, which marks the 50th anniversary of open-wheel racing on the classic street circuit.

Long Beach qualifying: Round 1, Group 1 results

1st - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2nd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

3rd - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

4th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

5th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

6th - David Malukas - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

7th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

8th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

9th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

10th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

11th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

12th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

13th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Long Beach qualifying: Round 1, Group 2 results

1st - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

2nd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

3rd - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

4th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

5th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

6th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

7th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

8th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

9th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

10th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

11th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet

12th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet

13th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

14th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Long Beach qualifying: Round 2 results

1st - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

2nd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

3rd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

4th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

5th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

6th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

7th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

8th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

9th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

10th - David Malukas - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

11th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

12th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Long Beach qualifying: Firestone Fast Six results

1st - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
2nd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
3rd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
4th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
5th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
6th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

IndyCar: Full Long Beach starting lineup

1st - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
2nd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
3rd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
4th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
5th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
6th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
7th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
8th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
9th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
10th - David Malukas - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
11th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
12th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
13th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
14th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
15th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
16th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
17th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
18th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
19th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
20th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
21st - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
22nd - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
24th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet
25th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
26th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
27th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach from the streets of Long Beach, California beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 13. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!

Home/IndyCar