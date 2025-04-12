IndyCar: 2025 Long Beach qualifying updates, full starting lineup

After the second consecutive three-week break between races, race number three on the 17-race 2025 NTT IndyCar Series schedule is scheduled to take place on the streets of Long Beach, California this Sunday afternoon.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is the crown jewel street race on the IndyCar calendar, and it is scheduled to be a 90-lap race around the 11-turn, 1.968-mile (3.167-kilometer) temporary street circuit.

Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon won the race last year when it was only an 85-lap even, and he won it from eighth on the grid. He is one of only two drivers to win from lower than fourth on the grid since 2015, with Colton Herta having won from 14th in 2021.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates for this year's race, which marks the 50th anniversary of open-wheel racing on the classic street circuit.

Long Beach qualifying: Round 1, Group 1 results

1st - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



2nd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda



3rd - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



4th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



5th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



6th - David Malukas - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



7th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet



8th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet



9th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



10th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet



11th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet



12th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



13th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Long Beach qualifying: Round 1, Group 2 results

1st - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda



2nd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



3rd - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet



4th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



5th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda



6th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



7th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



8th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



9th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



10th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



11th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet



12th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet



13th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



14th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Long Beach qualifying: Round 2 results

1st - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda



2nd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda



3rd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



4th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda



5th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet



6th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



7th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



8th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



9th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



10th - David Malukas - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



11th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



12th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Long Beach qualifying: Firestone Fast Six results

1st - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

2nd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

3rd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

4th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

5th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

6th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

IndyCar: Full Long Beach starting lineup

1st - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

2nd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

3rd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

4th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

5th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

6th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

7th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

8th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

9th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

10th - David Malukas - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

11th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

12th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

13th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

14th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

15th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

16th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

17th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

18th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

19th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

20th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

21st - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

24th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet

25th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

26th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

27th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach from the streets of Long Beach, California beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 13. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!