IndyCar: 2025 Long Beach qualifying updates, full starting lineup

After the second consecutive three-week break between races, race number three on the 17-race 2025 NTT IndyCar Series schedule is scheduled to take place on the streets of Long Beach, California this Sunday afternoon.
The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is the crown jewel street race on the IndyCar calendar, and it is scheduled to be a 90-lap race around the 11-turn, 1.968-mile (3.167-kilometer) temporary street circuit.
Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon won the race last year when it was only an 85-lap even, and he won it from eighth on the grid. He is one of only two drivers to win from lower than fourth on the grid since 2015, with Colton Herta having won from 14th in 2021.
Follow along with our live qualifying updates for this year's race, which marks the 50th anniversary of open-wheel racing on the classic street circuit.
Long Beach qualifying: Round 1, Group 1 results
1st - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
2nd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
3rd - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
4th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
5th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
6th - David Malukas - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
7th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
8th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
9th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
10th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
11th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
12th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
13th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Long Beach qualifying: Round 1, Group 2 results
1st - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
2nd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
3rd - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
4th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
5th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
6th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
7th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
8th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
9th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
10th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
11th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet
12th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet
13th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
14th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Long Beach qualifying: Round 2 results
1st - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
2nd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
3rd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
4th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
5th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
6th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
7th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
8th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
9th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
10th - David Malukas - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
11th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
12th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Long Beach qualifying: Firestone Fast Six results
1st - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
2nd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
3rd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
4th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
5th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
6th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
IndyCar: Full Long Beach starting lineup
1st - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
2nd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
3rd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
4th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
5th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
6th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
7th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
8th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
9th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
10th - David Malukas - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
11th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
12th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
13th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
14th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
15th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
16th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
17th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
18th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
19th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
20th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
21st - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
22nd - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
24th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet
25th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
26th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
27th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
