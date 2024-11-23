IndyCar announcement leaves one team with no drivers for 2025
By Asher Fair
The 2025 IndyCar driver lineup is slowly but surely coming together, and there are now 23 drivers who have been confirmed for the full 17-race season following Juncos Hollinger Racing's announcement.
Juncos Hollinger Racing confirmed that Sting Ray Robb is set to join the team for the 2025 season. Prior to the announcement, they had been one of two teams without any confirmed drivers for next year.
That is no longer the case, though they have not yet confirmed whether the former A.J. Foyt Enterprises driver will drive the No. 77 Chevrolet or the No. 78 Chevrolet.
JHR-Robb news leaves Coyne as only driver-less team
Romain Grosjean drove the No. 77 Chevrolet in 2024 and is still reportedly in the running to be Robb's teammate. Conor Daly took over for Agustin Canapino behind the wheel of the No. 78 Chevrolet and is also said to be on the team's list of potential drivers.
But with Prema Racing having recently confirmed that Callum Ilott and Robert Shwartzman are set to drive their cars and Juncos Hollinger Racing having now confirmed that they are set to become Robb's third team in three years, Dale Coyne Racing are the only one of the sport's 11 full-time teams without any drivers confirmed for 2025.
The 2024 season was Dale Coyne Racing's first season without any full-time drivers since 2015, and not surprisingly, it was also the underdog organization's first season since 2015 without a single podium finish. They never even cracked the top 12.
As for who is in the running to drive the No. 18 Honda and the No. 51 Honda, nobody who is seeking a seat for 2025 – even if they haven't previously competed in IndyCar – can be counted out.
On talent, it would be hard to pass up Linus Lundqvist, who got the short end of the stick when Chip Ganassi Racing downsized from five to three cars after the 2024 season. Lundqvist recorded two podium finishes during his Rookie of the Year campaign in 2024.
Rinus VeeKay should also be up there; the former race winner recently lost his ride with Ed Carpenter Racing after five seasons, despite consistently outperforming his equipment, and he recently tested for Dale Coyne's team.
Aside from Dale Coyne Racing and Juncos Hollinger Racing, the only team that still need to fill a seat for 2025 is Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Christian Lundgaard has left the team for Arrow McLaren, and there is no word yet on whether or not Pietro Fittipaldi will be back alongside Graham Rahal. The team recently signed Indy NXT champion Louis Foster.
The 2025 IndyCar season is scheduled to begin on Sunday, March 2 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. As a part of a new broadcast deal, Fox is set to provide live coverage of all 17 races on the 2025 schedule, which is set to extend through Sunday, August 31 with a second consecutive season finale at Nashville Superspeedway.