IndyCar changes Indy 500 results after the race ends

Thank goodness for Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou passing Andretti Global's Marcus Ericsson in the closing laps of Sunday's 109th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, because it not for that move, IndyCar would have a massive PR problem on their hands, and the driver declared the race winner would not have gotten a proper celebration.

Ericsson, along with teammate Kyle Kirkwood and Prema Racing's Callum Ilott, have been demoted to the back of the finishing order of this 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval.

Kirkwood was dropped from sixth place while Ilott was dropped from 12th. Everybody who finished behind these drivers moved up, either by one, two, or three spots.

Ericsson's No. 28 Honda and Kirkwood's No. 27 Honda were found to have illegal modifications to the Dallara-supplied energy management system covers, which could have given them an aerodynamic advantage. Ilott's No. 90 Chevrolet did not meet minimum endplate height and location specification.

All three drivers finished higher than where they started, with Ericsson moving from ninth to second, Kirkwood moving from 23rd to sixth, and Ilott moving from 21st to 12th.

Here are the updated results of the 2025 Indy 500.

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2nd - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

3rd - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

4th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

5th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

6th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

7th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

8th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

9th - Takuma Sato - No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

10th - Helio Castroneves - No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

11th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

12th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

13th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

14th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

15th - Ed Carpenter - No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

16th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

17th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

18th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

19th - Jack Harvey - No. 24 DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet

20th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

21st - Ryan Hunter-Reay - No. 23 DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet

22nd - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

23rd - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

24th - Kyle Larson - No. 17 Arrow McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet

25th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

26th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet

27th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

28th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

29th - Marco Andretti - No. 98 Andretti Global Honda

30th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

31st - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

32nd - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

33rd - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet

The 110th running of the Indy 500 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 24, 2026.