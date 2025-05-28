IndyCar changes Indy 500 results after the race ends

Thank goodness for Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou passing Andretti Global's Marcus Ericsson in the closing laps of Sunday's 109th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, because it not for that move, IndyCar would have a massive PR problem on their hands, and the driver declared the race winner would not have gotten a proper celebration.
Ericsson, along with teammate Kyle Kirkwood and Prema Racing's Callum Ilott, have been demoted to the back of the finishing order of this 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval.
Kirkwood was dropped from sixth place while Ilott was dropped from 12th. Everybody who finished behind these drivers moved up, either by one, two, or three spots.
Ericsson's No. 28 Honda and Kirkwood's No. 27 Honda were found to have illegal modifications to the Dallara-supplied energy management system covers, which could have given them an aerodynamic advantage. Ilott's No. 90 Chevrolet did not meet minimum endplate height and location specification.
All three drivers finished higher than where they started, with Ericsson moving from ninth to second, Kirkwood moving from 23rd to sixth, and Ilott moving from 21st to 12th.
Here are the updated results of the 2025 Indy 500.
1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2nd - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
3rd - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
4th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
5th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
6th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
7th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
8th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
9th - Takuma Sato - No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
10th - Helio Castroneves - No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
11th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
12th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
13th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
14th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
15th - Ed Carpenter - No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
16th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
17th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
18th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
19th - Jack Harvey - No. 24 DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet
20th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
21st - Ryan Hunter-Reay - No. 23 DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
23rd - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
24th - Kyle Larson - No. 17 Arrow McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet
25th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
26th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet
27th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
28th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
29th - Marco Andretti - No. 98 Andretti Global Honda
30th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
31st - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
32nd - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
33rd - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet
The 110th running of the Indy 500 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 24, 2026.