IndyCar qualifying: Full starting lineup at Indianapolis

Maybe it felt like May last month when the NTT IndyCar Series field was on track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the annual open test ahead of the 109th running of the Indy 500, but now it is indeed officially the month of May, and cares are once again on track at Indy.
The series is set for its annual road course race at the "Racing Capital of the World" this Saturday afternoon. This race has been contested since 2014 and is traditionally contested two weekends prior to the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing".
Saturday's Sonsio Grand Prix is scheduled to be an 85-lap race around the 13-turn, 2.439-mile (3.925-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Speedway, Indiana.
This race is the 17th road course race at Indianapolis, since there were between two and three races at the track each year from 2020 to 2023. The race has been won from pole six times, including last year when Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou won it for the second year in a row. However, the winner has come from 14th or lower in two of the five most recent races there.
Who will be on pole this weekend? Follow along with our live qualifying updates.
Indianapolis qualifying: Round 1, Group 1 results
1st - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
2nd - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
3rd - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
4th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
5th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
6th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
7th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
8th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
9th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
10th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
11th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
12th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet
13th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Indianapolis qualifying: Round 1, Group 2 results
1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2nd - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
3rd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
4th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
5th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
6th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
7th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
8th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
9th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
10th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
11th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
12th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
13th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
14th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet
Indianapolis qualifying: Round 2 results
1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2nd - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
3rd - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
4th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
5th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
6th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
7th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
8th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
9th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
10th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
11th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
12th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Indianapolis qualifying: Full starting lineup
1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2nd - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
3rd - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
4th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
5th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
6th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
7th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
8th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
9th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
10th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
11th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
12th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
13th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
14th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
15th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
16th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
17th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
18th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
19th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
20th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
21st - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
22nd - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet
24th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
25th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
26th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
27th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet
