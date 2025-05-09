IndyCar qualifying: Full starting lineup at Indianapolis

Maybe it felt like May last month when the NTT IndyCar Series field was on track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the annual open test ahead of the 109th running of the Indy 500, but now it is indeed officially the month of May, and cares are once again on track at Indy.

The series is set for its annual road course race at the "Racing Capital of the World" this Saturday afternoon. This race has been contested since 2014 and is traditionally contested two weekends prior to the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing".

Saturday's Sonsio Grand Prix is scheduled to be an 85-lap race around the 13-turn, 2.439-mile (3.925-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Speedway, Indiana.

This race is the 17th road course race at Indianapolis, since there were between two and three races at the track each year from 2020 to 2023. The race has been won from pole six times, including last year when Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou won it for the second year in a row. However, the winner has come from 14th or lower in two of the five most recent races there.

Who will be on pole this weekend? Follow along with our live qualifying updates.

Indianapolis qualifying: Round 1, Group 1 results

1st - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



2nd - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



3rd - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



4th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



5th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



6th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



7th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda



8th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



9th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet



10th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



11th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda



12th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet



13th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Indianapolis qualifying: Round 1, Group 2 results

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



2nd - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



3rd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet



4th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



5th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet



6th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet



7th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



8th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



9th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



10th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda



11th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet



12th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda



13th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



14th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet

Indianapolis qualifying: Round 2 results

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



2nd - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



3rd - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



4th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



5th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet



6th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet



7th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet



8th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



9th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



10th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



11th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



12th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Indianapolis qualifying: Firestone Fast Six results

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2nd - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

3rd - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

4th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

5th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

6th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

Indianapolis qualifying: Full starting lineup

Tune in to Fox at 4:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, May 10 for the live broadcast of the Sonsio Grand Prix from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!