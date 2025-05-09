Beyond the Flag
IndyCar qualifying: Full starting lineup at Indianapolis

The month of May is officially upon us with the annual IndyCar road course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, IndyCar
Maybe it felt like May last month when the NTT IndyCar Series field was on track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the annual open test ahead of the 109th running of the Indy 500, but now it is indeed officially the month of May, and cares are once again on track at Indy.

The series is set for its annual road course race at the "Racing Capital of the World" this Saturday afternoon. This race has been contested since 2014 and is traditionally contested two weekends prior to the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing".

Saturday's Sonsio Grand Prix is scheduled to be an 85-lap race around the 13-turn, 2.439-mile (3.925-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Speedway, Indiana.

This race is the 17th road course race at Indianapolis, since there were between two and three races at the track each year from 2020 to 2023. The race has been won from pole six times, including last year when Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou won it for the second year in a row. However, the winner has come from 14th or lower in two of the five most recent races there.

Indianapolis qualifying: Round 1, Group 1 results

1st - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2nd - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

3rd - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

4th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

5th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

6th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

7th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

8th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

9th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

10th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

11th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

12th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet

13th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Indianapolis qualifying: Round 1, Group 2 results

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2nd - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

3rd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

4th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

5th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

6th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

7th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

8th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

9th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

10th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

11th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

12th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

13th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

14th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet

Indianapolis qualifying: Round 2 results

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2nd - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

3rd - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

4th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

5th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

6th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

7th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

8th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

9th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

10th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

11th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

12th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Indianapolis qualifying: Firestone Fast Six results

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2nd - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
3rd - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
4th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
5th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
6th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

Indianapolis qualifying: Full starting lineup

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2nd - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
3rd - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
4th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
5th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
6th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
7th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
8th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
9th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
10th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
11th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
12th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
13th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
14th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
15th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
16th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
17th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
18th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
19th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
20th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
21st - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
22nd - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet
24th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
25th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
26th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
27th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet

