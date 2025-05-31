IndyCar qualifying: Full starting lineup on the streets of Detroit

For the fifth consecutive weekend, the NTT IndyCar Series is set to be on track, and this weekend's action is scheduled to lead into the first off weekend since late April.
Just one week after the 109th running of the Indy 500, a race won by Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou, the series is at a track that could not possibly be more different than the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.
For the third year in a row since the move away from the Belle Isle circuit, IndyCar is set to run on a tight street circuit in downtown Detroit, Michigan this Sunday afternoon.
Sunday's Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, in which Chevrolet will be seeking their first win in seven races this year, is scheduled to be a 100-lap race around the nine-turn, 1.645-mile (2.647-kilometer) street circuit which regularly produces chaos, given just how narrow it is and how hard it is to pass.
Palou won from pole in 2023, and while teammate Scott Dixon started fifth last year, he led the most laps and won. Actually, correct that: the pace car led the most laps, as 47 of the race's 100 laps were run under caution.
IndyCar Detroit qualifying - Round 1, Group 1 results
1st - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
2nd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
3rd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
4th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
5th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
6th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
7th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
8th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
9th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet
10th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
11th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
12th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
13th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
IndyCar Detroit qualifying - Round 1, Group 2 results
1st - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
2nd - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
3rd - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
4th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
5th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
6th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
7th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
8th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
9th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
10th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
11th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet
12th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
13th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
14th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
IndyCar Detroit qualifying - Round 2 results
1st - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
2nd - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
3rd - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
4th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
5th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
6th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
7th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
8th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
9th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
10th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
11th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
12th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
IndyCar Detroit qualifying - Firestone Fast Six results
1st - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
2nd - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
3rd - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
4th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
5th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
6th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Full IndyCar starting lineup at Detroit
Grid penalties are factored in for Graham Rahal and Scott Dixon.
1st - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
2nd - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
3rd - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
4th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
5th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
6th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
7th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
8th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
9th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
10th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
11th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
12th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
13th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
14th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
15th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
16th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
17th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet
18th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
19th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
20th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
21st - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
22nd - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
24th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
25th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
26th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
27th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
