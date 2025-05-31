IndyCar qualifying: Full starting lineup on the streets of Detroit

For the fifth consecutive weekend, the NTT IndyCar Series is set to be on track, and this weekend's action is scheduled to lead into the first off weekend since late April.

Just one week after the 109th running of the Indy 500, a race won by Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou, the series is at a track that could not possibly be more different than the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

For the third year in a row since the move away from the Belle Isle circuit, IndyCar is set to run on a tight street circuit in downtown Detroit, Michigan this Sunday afternoon.

Sunday's Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, in which Chevrolet will be seeking their first win in seven races this year, is scheduled to be a 100-lap race around the nine-turn, 1.645-mile (2.647-kilometer) street circuit which regularly produces chaos, given just how narrow it is and how hard it is to pass.

Palou won from pole in 2023, and while teammate Scott Dixon started fifth last year, he led the most laps and won. Actually, correct that: the pace car led the most laps, as 47 of the race's 100 laps were run under caution.

IndyCar Detroit qualifying - Round 1, Group 1 results

1st - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet



2nd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



3rd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



4th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet



5th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



6th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda



7th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda



8th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



9th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet



10th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



11th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



12th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



13th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

IndyCar Detroit qualifying - Round 1, Group 2 results

1st - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda



2nd - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



3rd - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



4th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



5th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda



6th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



7th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



8th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



9th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



10th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda



11th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet



12th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet



13th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet



14th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

IndyCar Detroit qualifying - Round 2 results

1st - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda



2nd - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda



3rd - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



4th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



5th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



6th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



7th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda



8th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet



9th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet



10th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



11th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



12th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

IndyCar Detroit qualifying - Firestone Fast Six results

1st - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

2nd - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

3rd - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

4th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

5th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

6th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Full IndyCar starting lineup at Detroit

Grid penalties are factored in for Graham Rahal and Scott Dixon.

1st - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

2nd - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

3rd - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

4th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

5th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

6th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

7th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

8th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

9th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

10th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

11th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

12th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

13th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

14th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

15th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

16th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

17th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet

18th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

19th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

20th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

21st - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

22nd - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

24th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

25th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

26th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

27th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

