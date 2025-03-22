Beyond the Flag
IndyCar qualifying updates, full Thermal Club starting lineup

Thermal Club is scheduled to host the 2025 IndyCar season's second points race after hosting an exhibition race in 2024.
The Thermal Club hosted its first ever IndyCar race last year, four weeks after the season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. However, that race was not a points race; it was an All-Star-style exhibition race, meaning that there were six weeks between the first two championship races of the 2024 season.

This year, however, the 17-turn, 3.067-mile (4.936-kilometer) Twin Palms layout at the Thermal, California natural terrain road course is scheduled to host a points race, and it falls just three weeks after the St. Petersburg season opener.

Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou dominated last year's event, winning his heat race before going on to win the main race from pole. Even without scoring any points in this event, he went on to win his second straight and third career championship.

This year, he is set to enter the Thermal Club as the points leader, having won on the streets of St. Petersburg for the first time.

With the Thermal Club now scheduled to host a regular 65-lap points race, the knockout qualifying format is exactly what it is for all other road and street course races on the schedule.

Thermal Club Round 1, Group 1 - Qualifying results

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2nd - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

3rd - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

4th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

5th - David Malukas - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

6th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

7th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

8th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

9th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

10th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

11th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

12th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

13th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

Thermal Club Round 1, Group 2 - Qualifying results

1st - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2nd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

3rd - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

4th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

5th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

6th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

7th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

8th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

9th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

10th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

11th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet

12th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

13th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

14th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet

Thermal Club Round 2 - Qualifying results

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2nd - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

3rd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

4th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

5th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

6th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

7th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

8th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

9th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

10th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

11th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

12th - David Malukas - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Thermal Club Firestone Fast Six - Qualifying results

1st - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
2nd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
3rd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
4th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
5th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
6th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Full IndyCar starting lineup at Thermal Club

1st - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
2nd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
3rd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
4th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
5th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
6th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
7th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
8th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
9th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
10th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
11th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
12th - David Malukas - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
13th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
14th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
15th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
16th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
17th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
18th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
19th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
20th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
21st - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
22nd - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
24th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
25th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
26th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
27th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet

