IndyCar qualifying updates, full Thermal Club starting lineup

The Thermal Club hosted its first ever IndyCar race last year, four weeks after the season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. However, that race was not a points race; it was an All-Star-style exhibition race, meaning that there were six weeks between the first two championship races of the 2024 season.
This year, however, the 17-turn, 3.067-mile (4.936-kilometer) Twin Palms layout at the Thermal, California natural terrain road course is scheduled to host a points race, and it falls just three weeks after the St. Petersburg season opener.
Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou dominated last year's event, winning his heat race before going on to win the main race from pole. Even without scoring any points in this event, he went on to win his second straight and third career championship.
This year, he is set to enter the Thermal Club as the points leader, having won on the streets of St. Petersburg for the first time.
With the Thermal Club now scheduled to host a regular 65-lap points race, the knockout qualifying format is exactly what it is for all other road and street course races on the schedule.
Follow along with our live updates.
Thermal Club Round 1, Group 1 - Qualifying results
1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2nd - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
3rd - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
4th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
5th - David Malukas - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
6th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
7th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
8th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
9th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
10th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
11th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
12th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
13th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
Thermal Club Round 1, Group 2 - Qualifying results
1st - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
2nd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
3rd - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
4th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
5th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
6th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
7th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
8th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
9th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
10th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
11th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet
12th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
13th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
14th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet
Thermal Club Round 2 - Qualifying results
1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2nd - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
3rd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
4th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
5th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
6th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
7th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
8th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
9th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
10th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
11th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
12th - David Malukas - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Thermal Club Firestone Fast Six - Qualifying results
1st - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
2nd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
3rd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
4th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
5th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
6th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Full IndyCar starting lineup at Thermal Club
1st - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
2nd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
3rd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
4th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
5th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
6th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
7th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
8th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
9th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
10th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
11th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
12th - David Malukas - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
13th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
14th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
15th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
16th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
17th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
18th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
19th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
20th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
21st - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
22nd - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
24th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
25th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
26th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
27th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet
The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix is set to be shown live on Fox from the Thermal Club beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 23. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and be sure to catch all of the action!