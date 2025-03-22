IndyCar qualifying updates, full Thermal Club starting lineup

The Thermal Club hosted its first ever IndyCar race last year, four weeks after the season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. However, that race was not a points race; it was an All-Star-style exhibition race, meaning that there were six weeks between the first two championship races of the 2024 season.

This year, however, the 17-turn, 3.067-mile (4.936-kilometer) Twin Palms layout at the Thermal, California natural terrain road course is scheduled to host a points race, and it falls just three weeks after the St. Petersburg season opener.

Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou dominated last year's event, winning his heat race before going on to win the main race from pole. Even without scoring any points in this event, he went on to win his second straight and third career championship.

This year, he is set to enter the Thermal Club as the points leader, having won on the streets of St. Petersburg for the first time.

With the Thermal Club now scheduled to host a regular 65-lap points race, the knockout qualifying format is exactly what it is for all other road and street course races on the schedule.

Follow along with our live updates.

Thermal Club Round 1, Group 1 - Qualifying results

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



2nd - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



3rd - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



4th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



5th - David Malukas - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



6th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda



7th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda



8th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet



9th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet



10th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



11th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet



12th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda



13th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

Thermal Club Round 1, Group 2 - Qualifying results

1st - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



2nd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda



3rd - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



4th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



5th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



6th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda



7th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



8th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



9th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



10th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



11th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet



12th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet



13th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



14th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet

Thermal Club Round 2 - Qualifying results

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



2nd - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



3rd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



4th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda



5th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



6th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda



7th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



8th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda



9th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



10th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



11th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



12th - David Malukas - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Thermal Club Firestone Fast Six - Qualifying results

1st - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2nd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

3rd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

4th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

5th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

6th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Full IndyCar starting lineup at Thermal Club

1st - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

2nd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

3rd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

4th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

5th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

6th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

7th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

8th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

9th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

10th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

11th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

12th - David Malukas - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

13th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

14th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

15th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

16th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

17th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

18th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

19th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

20th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

21st - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

22nd - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

24th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

25th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

26th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

27th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet

