IndyCar standings after Alex Palou crash as rivals gain new life in Detroit

Through the first six races of the 2025 IndyCar season, one driver had finished ahead of Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou at any point.

Palou, the three-time series champion, two-time reigning champion, and newly crowned Indy 500 winner, had five wins in six starts, with his lone non-win being a runner-up finish behind Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood on the streets of Long Beach, California.

But 23 drivers added their names to that list on Sunday on the streets of Detroit, Michigan.

Palou was scored in 25th place after being taken out by A.J. Foyt Enterprises' David Malukas, the Indy 500's runner-up finisher, following a restart. Malukas took full blame for the incident with the No. 10 Honda, who was left with a race-low five points.

Kirkwood won again, so there have still been just two winners through the first seven races of the 2025 season, but because of his post-race penalty from the Indy 500, he is third in the championship standings, rather than second. Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward is quietly still in second following a seventh place finish.

Palou still owns a 90-point lead over O'Ward, with Kirkwood just 12 points behind O'Ward and Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard just four points behind Kirkwood.

The gap from first to second is the same as the gap from second to 11th, so Palou could still technically be the points leader even if he misses the next two races completely.

Here's a look at the standings after seven of the 17 races on the 2025 IndyCar schedule.

IndyCar championship standings after Detroit

1 - Alex Palou - 311 (0)

2 - Pato O'Ward - 221 (-90)

3 - Kyle Kirkwood - 209 (-102)

4 - Christian Lundgaard - 205 (-106)

5 - Felix Rosenqvist - 175 (-136)

6 - Will Power - 175 (-136)

7 - Scott Dixon - 173 (-138)

8 - Scott McLaughlin - 164 (-147)

9 - Colton Herta - 157 (-154)

10 - Santino Ferrucci - 144 (-167)

11 - Marcus Armstrong - 131 (-180)

12 - David Malukas - 126 (-185)

13 - Josef Newgarden - 126 (-185)

14 - Alexander Rossi - 124 (-187)

15 - Graham Rahal - 115 (-196)

16 - Rinus VeeKay - 110 (-201)

17 - Christian Rasmussen - 102 (-209)

18 - Kyffin Simpson - 97 (-214)

19 - Conor Daly - 96 (-215)

20 - Marcus Ericsson - 96 (-215)

21 - Nolan Siegel - 93 (-218)

22 - Robert Shwartzman - 79 (-232)

23 - Sting Ray Robb - 78 (-233)

24 - Louis Foster - 76 (-235)

25 - Devlin DeFrancesco - 71 (-240)

26 - Callum Ilott - 50 (-261)

27 - Jacob Abel - 40 (-271)

