Interlagos qualifying, full Brazilian Grand Prix sprint lineup

Since sprint races were added to Formula 1 in 2021, only one venue has hosted a sprint race each and every year, and that venue is Interlagos.

Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix, officially now known as the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, is scheduled to be a 71-lap race around the 15-turn, 2.677-mile (4.308-kilometer) Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace road course in Sao Paulo, Brazil, so the sprint race is scheduled to run for 24 laps.

The first four sprint races produced four different winners, and none of them won from pole. Valtteri Bottas won from second in 2021, George Russell won from third in 2022, Max Verstappen won from second in 2023, and Lando Norris won from second in 2024.

Norris leads the world championship by one point over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, who has led the standings for most of the year. Verstappen is third, 36 points behind Norris, as he pursues his fifth consecutive title.

This year's Interlagos sprint race is the fifth of six on the schedule. Following this weekend, the only remaining sprint race on the 2025 calendar is scheduled to take place in Qatar later this month.

Follow along with our sprint qualifying updates from Interlagos.

Interlagos F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

Franco Colapinto, Alpine



Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



Esteban Ocon, Haas



Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

Interlagos F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



Alex Albon, Williams



Pierre Gasly, Alpine



Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



Oliver Bearman, Haas

Interlagos F1 sprint qualifying: Q3 results

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren

2nd - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4th - George Russell, Mercedes

5th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

6th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

7th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

8th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

10th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

Interlagos F1 sprint starting lineup

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren



2nd - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren



4th - George Russell, Mercedes



5th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



6th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



7th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



8th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



10th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



11th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



12th - Alex Albon, Williams



13th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



14th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



15th - Oliver Bearman, Haas



16th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine



17th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



18th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



19th - Esteban Ocon, Haas



20th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

