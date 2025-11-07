Beyond the Flag
Interlagos qualifying, full Brazilian Grand Prix sprint lineup

Interlagos is set to host the penultimate sprint race on the 2025 Formula 1 schedule ahead of Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix.
Since sprint races were added to Formula 1 in 2021, only one venue has hosted a sprint race each and every year, and that venue is Interlagos.

Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix, officially now known as the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, is scheduled to be a 71-lap race around the 15-turn, 2.677-mile (4.308-kilometer) Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace road course in Sao Paulo, Brazil, so the sprint race is scheduled to run for 24 laps.

The first four sprint races produced four different winners, and none of them won from pole. Valtteri Bottas won from second in 2021, George Russell won from third in 2022, Max Verstappen won from second in 2023, and Lando Norris won from second in 2024.

Norris leads the world championship by one point over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, who has led the standings for most of the year. Verstappen is third, 36 points behind Norris, as he pursues his fifth consecutive title.

This year's Interlagos sprint race is the fifth of six on the schedule. Following this weekend, the only remaining sprint race on the 2025 calendar is scheduled to take place in Qatar later this month.

Interlagos F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

Esteban Ocon, Haas

Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

Interlagos F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Alex Albon, Williams

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

Oliver Bearman, Haas

Interlagos F1 sprint qualifying: Q3 results

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
6th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
7th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
8th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
10th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

Interlagos F1 sprint starting lineup

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren

2nd - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4th - George Russell, Mercedes

5th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

6th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

7th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

8th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

10th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

11th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

12th - Alex Albon, Williams

13th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

14th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

15th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

16th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

17th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

18th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

19th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

20th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

