Interlagos qualifying, full Brazilian Grand Prix sprint lineup

Since sprint races were added to Formula 1 in 2021, only one venue has hosted a sprint race each and every year, and that venue is Interlagos.
Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix, officially now known as the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, is scheduled to be a 71-lap race around the 15-turn, 2.677-mile (4.308-kilometer) Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace road course in Sao Paulo, Brazil, so the sprint race is scheduled to run for 24 laps.
The first four sprint races produced four different winners, and none of them won from pole. Valtteri Bottas won from second in 2021, George Russell won from third in 2022, Max Verstappen won from second in 2023, and Lando Norris won from second in 2024.
Norris leads the world championship by one point over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, who has led the standings for most of the year. Verstappen is third, 36 points behind Norris, as he pursues his fifth consecutive title.
This year's Interlagos sprint race is the fifth of six on the schedule. Following this weekend, the only remaining sprint race on the 2025 calendar is scheduled to take place in Qatar later this month.
Follow along with our sprint qualifying updates from Interlagos.
Interlagos F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in Q1
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
Esteban Ocon, Haas
Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
Interlagos F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in Q2
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Alex Albon, Williams
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
Oliver Bearman, Haas
Interlagos F1 sprint qualifying: Q3 results
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
6th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
7th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
8th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
10th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
Interlagos F1 sprint starting lineup
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
6th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
7th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
8th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
10th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
11th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
12th - Alex Albon, Williams
13th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
14th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
15th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
16th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
17th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
18th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
19th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
20th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
Tune in to ESPN2 at 8:55 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 8 for the live broadcast of the sprint race from Interlagos, and tune in to ESPN at 11:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 9 for the live broadcast of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix itself.