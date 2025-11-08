Interlagos qualifying, full Brazilian Grand Prix starting lineup

Three drivers still have a realistic chance to win the 2025 Formula 1 world championship heading with four races remaining on the record-tying 24-race schedule. Those four races are all scheduled to take place within the next month, with next weekend being the only remaining off weekend on this year's calendar.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri had led the world championship for much of the season, but he now trails teammate Lando Norris by one point. Four-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull is third in the standings, 36 points behind Norris. Five races ago, he was 104 points out of the lead.

In the 41-year history of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which is now officially called the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, around the 15-turn, 2.677-mile (4.308-kilometer) Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace road course in Sao Paulo, Brazil, no driver had ever won from lower than 10th on the grid until 2024, when Verstappen drove from 17th to first in the rain to all but seal his fourth world title.

In fact, aside from Verstappen's 2024 victory, on only one occasion had the race been won from lower than the front row since Kimi Raikkonen won from third in 2007.

Lewis Hamilton won from 10th in 2021, although he technically drove from last to the front when you consider he started the sprint race from last, and sprint results set the Grand Prix starting lineup back then. He drove from last to fifth in the sprint and won the Grand Prix after taking a five-place grid penalty.

Follow along with our qualifying updates from Interlagos.

Interlagos F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

Max Verstappen, Red Bull



Esteban Ocon, Haas



Franco Colapinto, Alpine



Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

Interlagos F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



Alex Albon, Williams



Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

Interlagos F1 qualifying: Q3 results

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren

2nd - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

5th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

6th - George Russell, Mercedes

7th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

8th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

9th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

10th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

Interlagos F1 qualifying: Full Brazilian Grand Prix starting lineup

11th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

12th - Alex Albon, Williams

13th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

15th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

16th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

17th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

18th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

19th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

20th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

