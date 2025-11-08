Interlagos qualifying, full Brazilian Grand Prix starting lineup

Three drivers still have a realistic chance to win the 2025 Formula 1 world championship heading with four races remaining on the record-tying 24-race schedule. Those four races are all scheduled to take place within the next month, with next weekend being the only remaining off weekend on this year's calendar.
McLaren's Oscar Piastri had led the world championship for much of the season, but he now trails teammate Lando Norris by one point. Four-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull is third in the standings, 36 points behind Norris. Five races ago, he was 104 points out of the lead.
In the 41-year history of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which is now officially called the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, around the 15-turn, 2.677-mile (4.308-kilometer) Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace road course in Sao Paulo, Brazil, no driver had ever won from lower than 10th on the grid until 2024, when Verstappen drove from 17th to first in the rain to all but seal his fourth world title.
In fact, aside from Verstappen's 2024 victory, on only one occasion had the race been won from lower than the front row since Kimi Raikkonen won from third in 2007.
Lewis Hamilton won from 10th in 2021, although he technically drove from last to the front when you consider he started the sprint race from last, and sprint results set the Grand Prix starting lineup back then. He drove from last to fifth in the sprint and won the Grand Prix after taking a five-place grid penalty.
Follow along with our qualifying updates from Interlagos.
Interlagos F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Esteban Ocon, Haas
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
Interlagos F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
Alex Albon, Williams
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
Interlagos F1 qualifying: Q3 results
Interlagos F1 qualifying: Full Brazilian Grand Prix starting lineup
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
5th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
6th - George Russell, Mercedes
7th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
8th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
9th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
10th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
11th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
12th - Alex Albon, Williams
13th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
16th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
17th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
18th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
19th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
20th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
