Iowa doubleheader qualifying updates, full IndyCar starting lineup

It may not come close to the overall importance of the Indy 500, but in terms of the IndyCar championship, there is no race weekend more important to the series than this weekend, with two full points-paying races scheduled to take place at Iowa Speedway.

Saturday's Synk 275 and Sunday's Farm to Finish 275 are both scheduled to be 275-lap races around the four-turn, 0.875-mile (1.408-kilometer) Newton, Iowa oval, and Saturday's qualifying session is set to set the starting lineups for both events.

The traditional non-Indy 500 oval qualifying format is set to be used, with each driver set to make a single two-lap qualifying attempt. But first laps are only set to count toward determining the starting lineup for the first race, while second laps are only set to count toward determining the starting lineup for the first race.

Many view this weekend as the best possible weekend for a Team Penske bounce-back. Roger Penske's team have yet to win through 10 races this season. In fact, Chevrolet remains winless. But Team Penske drivers have combined to win eight of the nine most recent races at Iowa, and it would be nine in a row had Josef Newgarden not had a shock failure while dominating the second race in 2022.

Scott McLaughlin won the first race last year, and Will Power finally got his first Iowa win in the second race last year. Ironically, it was six-time Iowa winner Newgarden who was the only Penske driver not to find victory lane there in 2024.

IndyCar at Iowa: Race 1 starting lineup

1st - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet - 183.999

2nd - Conor Daly - No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 183.714

3rd - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 183.635

4th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 183.596

5th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 183.096

6th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 182.924

7th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet - 182.824

8th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 182.807

9th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 182.756

10th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 182.596

11th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 182.482

12th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 182.381

13th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 181.939

14th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 181.478

15th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda - 181.463

16th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet - 181.319

17th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet - 181.257

18th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda - 181.13

19th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 181.107

20th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 181.097

21st - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 179.975

22nd - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 179.966

23rd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda - 179.27

24th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 178.885

25th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 177.157

26th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 175.255

27th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet - 0

IndyCar at Iowa: Race 2 starting lineup

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 184.014

2nd - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 183.975

3rd - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 183.369

4th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet - 183.316

5th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 183.194

6th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet - 183.072

7th - Conor Daly - No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 182.943

8th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 182.664

9th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 182.645

10th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 182.489

11th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet - 182.443

12th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 182.409

13th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet - 182.214

14th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda - 182.154

15th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 181.846

16th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 181.805

17th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 181.681

18th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 181.589

19th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda - 181.472

20th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 181.205

21st - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda - 181.181

22nd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 180.92

23rd - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 180.664

24th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 177.683

25th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 177.145

26th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 170.822

27th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet - 0

