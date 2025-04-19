Does Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR team have a Joe Gibbs Racing alliance?

Through the first several weeks of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, a new Toyota commercial has led to some questions about Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club and any potential affiliation with Joe Gibbs Racing.

When Johnson's team switched from Chevrolet to Toyota ahead of the 2024 season, they opted not to pursue a technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing, which formed an alliance with the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing from the time 23XI Racing entered the series in 2021.

Before Legacy Motor Club's switch, 23XI Racing had been the only other non-Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team in the Cup Series, so there was naturally a belief that Legacy Motor Club could benefit themselves and Toyota as a manufacturer by formed an alliance similar to the one that helped to elevate 23XI Racing into title contenders.

Legacy Motor Club, Joe Gibbs Racing technical alliance?

However, this commercial, titled "Toyota Gazoo Racing: Big 3" is simply an advertisement for Toyota, and not just to highlight the four big-name team owners, but to bring awareness to the fact that the manufacturer's three Cup Series teams are now competing under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in North America after last year's change.

There is still no technical alliance between Legacy Motor Club and Joe Gibbs Racing. They are only "aligned" in that they are both partnered with Toyota. Joe Gibbs Racing have been with Toyota since 2008 and, like Legacy Motor Club, had previously been partnered with Chevrolet.

John Hunter Nemechek drives the No. 42 Toyota and Erik Jones drives the No. 43 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club, while Hamlin drives the No. 11 Toyota, Chase Briscoe drives the No. 19 Toyota, Christopher Bell drives the No. 20 Toyota, and Ty Gibbs drives the No. 54 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Bubba Wallace drives the No. 23 Toyota, Riley Herbst drives the No. 35 Toyota, and Tyler Reddick drives the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing.