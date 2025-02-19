Joe Gibbs Racing confirm new driver for the No. 19 Toyota

The No. 19 Toyota is one of four full-time cars entered by Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the 2025 season, and it is the de facto "star car" in that it is set to be shared by a number of different drivers throughout the year. Justin Bonsignore drove it at Daytona International Speedway this past Saturday.

After retiring from full-time Cup Series competition following the 2023 season, Aric Almirola returned to the Xfinity Series on a part-time schedule with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2024. In his first two starts with the team since 2007, he drove the No. 19 Toyota, but for the remaining 12, he was in the No. 20 Toyota.

Joe Gibbs Racing still field the No. 20 Toyota, but it is now driven full-time by Brandon Jones, who returned to the team this past offseason after spending the last two years with JR Motorsports. The No. 18 Toyota is driven full-time by rookie William Sawalich, and the No. 54 Toyota is driven full-time by Taylor Gray.

Almirola's return has now been confirmed for the 2025 season.

The 40-year-old Fort Walton Beach, Florida native is set to spend nine races behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota. He is set to make his season debut in this Saturday's Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

With Bonsignore confirmed for eight more events in the No. 19 car, Almirola confirmed for nine, and full-time Joe Gibbs Racing Cup Series drivers Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe each confirmed for one, there are still 13 races on the 33-race 2025 schedule for which the entry still needs a driver.

That number is technically 21 of 33, however, since only one of Almirola's nine start venues has been confirmed thus far. Last year, he won at Martinsville Speedway twice and Kansas Speedway, and he secured top five finishes at Richmond Raceway, Darlington Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway.

One would have to think that Martin Truex Jr., who drove Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 19 Toyota full-time in the Cup Series from 2019 to 2024 before retiring from full-time competition, would be a candidate to make select appearances later in the season. His brother, Ryan Truex, has competed for the team on a part-time basis since 2022 as well.

In 2024, a total of 11 drivers made select appearances for the team in their two entries not driven by full-time drivers, though this year there is just one of such cars.

