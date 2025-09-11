Joe Gibbs Racing confirm surprise lineup change for Bristol playoff race

Aric Almirola returned to Joe Gibbs Racing for his 11th start of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season this past weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, and his sixth place finish was his best since his runner-up result at Dover Motor Speedway back in July.

Almirola, who won at Phoenix Raceway in March, did not leave the weekend with any other starts planned behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota this year, though that was likely to change with the car's schedule not yet solidified throughout the upcoming three-round, seven-race playoffs.

The car still needed a driver for the races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Martinsville Speedway, while Justin Bonsignore, who has made six starts so far this year, was lined up to compete in the other three playoff races at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and Phoenix.

Aric Almirola back at JGR for Bristol in surprise entry list twist

But Almirola showed up on the entry list for this weekend's Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway to open up the playoffs, and it is indeed he who is set to drive the No. 19 Toyota in Friday night's 300-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval.

Bonsignore is still expected to compete at Kansas and Phoenix, and he is also expected to pick up a start at Martinsville, leaving the team with a vacancy in the No. 19 Toyota for the races at Charlotte, Las Vegas, and Talladega.

Other drivers to drive the No. 19 car so far this year include Jack Perkins (two starts) and full-time Cup drivers Riley Herbst (four), Chase Briscoe (one), Christopher Bell (one), and Ty Gibbs (one). With full-time Cup drivers ineligible to run Xfinity Series playoff races, it's hard to imagine that Almirola won't add at least one more start beyond this weekend.

Joe Gibbs Racing's full-time Xfinity Series drivers include rookies William Sawalich (No. 18 Toyota) and Taylor Gray (No. 54 Toyota) as well as veteran Brandon Jones (No. 20 Toyota). Gray and Jones qualified for the playoffs, while Sawalich did not.

Tune in to the CW Network at 7:30 p.m. ET this Friday, September 12 for the live broadcast of the Food City 300 from Bristol Motor Speedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff opener!