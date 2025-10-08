NASCAR Cup driver made a quiet schedule change no one is talking about

Katherine Legge has made the first six starts of her NASCAR Cup Series career so far this season, and despite a rough start at Phoenix Raceway in March, she has come into her own behind the wheel of the No. 78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports.

She recently finished in 19th place on the streets of Chicago, marking the team's best non-oval finish in their five-year history, and she added a 17th place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, marking the team's best ever oval finish in a non-superspeedway/drafting race.

Initially, the Brickyard 400 was not on her schedule for 2025, and there was some criticism directed at NASCAR when that changed, given the fact that she had not competed in a single additional Cup Series oval race since her disastrous Phoenix debut.

Katherine Legge has another unplanned start

But one overlooked element of that Brickyard announcement was the fact that she replaced her planned Richmond Raceway start in mid-August with a playoff race start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in mid-October.

Richmond was initially supposed to mark her second career oval start, which made sense considering the fact that it is a short track. It's why there was skepticism when it was announced that her second career oval start would be coming at a 2.5-mile oval rather than a 0.75-mile oval, but she proved her critics wrong by driving from 38th to 17th at Indy.

But now her Las Vegas start is set to mark her first start at a "cookie cutter" 1.5-mile oval, and that could become a point of intrigue, considering the track's position in the postseason as the round of 8 opener. Will she again prove her doubters wrong?

Other than this race, Live Fast Motorsports have just one more start planned for this season. Team owner B.J. McLeod is set to make his fifth and final start of the season at Talladega Superspeedway, where he was knocked out of the race due to overheating in April, next Sunday afternoon.

The South Point 400 is set to be shown live on USA Network from Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 12, and the YellaWood 500 is set to be shown live on NBC from Talladega Superspeedway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 19.