Kyle Busch is building NASCAR's next family dynasty, and he's doing it twice
By Asher Fair
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch comes from a racing family, and following in the footsteps of his father Tom, Kyle is aiming to be the driving force behind his nine-year-old son's racing career.
Kyle ranks ninth on the all-time Cup Series wins list with 63 and first in wins across all three of NASCAR's national series with 231. His brother Kurt is also a Cup Series champion.
But the Busch family dynasty isn't the only NASCAR family dynasty that Kyle is aiming to be a part of.
Busch joins Straight Talk to promote Family Dynasty Plan
At Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend, the driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet has partnered with Straight Talk Wireless, the title sponsor of Sunday afternoon's 267-lap round of 8 playoff race at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) South Florida oval, to promote the Family Dynasty Plan Sweepstakes.
Fans can text “DYNASTY” to 855-727-RACE (7223) for a chance to win the value of 100 years of unlimited talk, text, and data from Straight Talk Wireless. The winner will be notified following Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400.
Busch spoke to Beyond the Flag about this partnership ahead of the race weekend.
"It was actually through NASCAR," Busch said about how the deal came about. "My time being there with the sport and everything else, they were looking for a driver to partner with Straight Talk Wireless and the Family Dynasty.
"We're building a family dynasty on our own with the Busch family. My dad was a racer, I am a racer, of course, and my son, now he's racing as well too. So it made perfect sense for us to partner with Straight Talk Wireless and launch the Family Dynasty Plan sweepstakes."
In this day and age, when constant connectivity is an absolute must for the majority of people, Busch is proud to be the face of this partnership this weekend.
"It's perfect because, as I know, every single weekend for the last 20 years, I've been traveling all over the country, and it's been a lot of fun," he said. "I've had a lot of great success, but, of course, now the last nine years that my son's been born, the last two years that my daughter's been born, we want to stay connected. We want to have those FaceTime moments and those chances, if they're not with me, to travel along with me that we can talk.
"So we're looking for NASCAR's next great family dynasty by giving out a wireless plan to support decades of service for the new dynasty in need, and of course with me being a Verizon customer, a Verizon family customer, for the last 20 years, it makes perfect sense, and it's been really cool.
"When I'm out racing, let's say last weekend, we're in Las Vegas, and my son's in Tulsa, Oklahoma, I'm trying to stay connected with him as he's racing to kind of talk with him. So we've got them on the Apple watch. My wife and I have been connected through Verizon service for years, and so it's really cool to continue that."
Busch is hoping to win the Straight Talk Wireless 400, not just to further promote the brand on this big sweepstakes weekend but to extend his winning streak to 20 seasons.
Busch win streak at risk; sits at 19 seasons
"Straight Talk Wireless will be the race sponsor, and I really want to win this race this weekend, as that would extend my streak of winning to 20 years across the NASCAR Cup Series," he said. "That would be a fantastic race to win with the Straight Talk Wireless 400 this weekend at Homestead-Miami."
Busch's 19-year winning streak dates back to his rookie season in 2005. He broke Richard Petty's record of 18 straight winning seasons when he earned his first win with Richard Childress Racing at Auto Club Speedway last year.
Though Busch missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012 this year, this isn't the first time he has faced the possibility of his winning streak ending. In 2020, it nearly ended at 15, until he won race number 34 of 36 at another 1.5-mile oval in Texas Motor Speedway.
He thinks he can do the same thing at Homestead-Miami, where he won in both 2015 and 2019 to clinch his two championships.
"I enjoy the race track down there," Busch said. "It’s a really unique race track. You can have multiple grooves of racing, and you can work your way all across the track. The top seems to be the preferred racing line, right around the wall, and you're kind of flirting with danger as you do that. You get into the wall a little bit, you can take a chance of damaging your car, but the closer you get to it, the faster you can go sometimes.
"It's a cool place and yeah, I've had that success there over the years of winning two races, two championships in those races. I remember the fond memories of sitting there doing the photoshoots deep into the night, and the interviews of those championship nights were really awesome. So I would love to get back to victory lane there."
Busch admitted that, even if his winning streak does come to an end at 19 seasons, he will be able to look back on it with good memories.
It's not the first record of Petty's he's broken.
"I've got the most wins in the Xfinity Series at 102," Busch said. "I think my next closest is less than half that. So having the chance to beat Richard Petty's record that's been since 1984, the year before I was born, nobody's broken it until I was able to do it."
Busch broke Petty's all-time NASCAR national series record of 200 wins with his 201st career victory in 2019, and he has gone on to make 30 more trips to victory lane since. He has 63 Cup Series wins, 102 Xfinity Series wins, and 66 Truck Series wins.
As for his 19-year winning streak, which broke a Petty record that had been set all the way back in 1977, Busch isn't convinced it will stick. And that's one of the reasons why he'd like to get it not just to 20 but into the mid-20s before he retires.
"Maybe it'll stick," he stated. "Maybe it'll stick for my lifetime, but who knows? We'll see. I certainly think that the sport is changing and changing in a lot of different ways, and so it might hold on even at 19, but if I'm still racing 24, 25, 26 years in total, I want to have that record all the way out there."
He has won before at Homestead-Miami, Martinsville Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway, the three tracks remaining on this year's schedule, and he thinks this weekend marks his best chance to extend that streak.
"I would say it's this weekend coming up at the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead," Busch admitted. "I’ve won there before, a couple wins, and I feel like that place is a really good place for me. We ran really strong at a mile-and-a-half just a few weeks ago at Kansas, so similar traits to those tracks again."
He is hoping it doesn't come down to races 35 and 36.
"I think that Martinsville is a little bit of the short track atmosphere there, and then, of course, you go into Phoenix. I've won there as well, but the Championship 4 going after the championship in that race, it'll be tough. But maybe we can play spoiler."
Though Busch was disappointed to have missed out on this year's postseason after recording back-to-back runner-up finishes in must-win races at Daytona International Speedway and Darlington Raceway to close out the regular season, he admitted that it is different to not have to deal with the pressure of elimination and playoff points and a cut line and everything else that comes with being one of the drivers still eligible to win the championship at this point in the year.
"Yea, it's twofold, right?" he contemplated. "Not being in the playoffs, yes, it's a little bit less pressure. You don't have all of that going."
In Busch's mind, however, it was always the winning streak that he has prioritized. A win in a 20th straight season wouldn't be the first time he has won a race and not been in the playoffs.
"There's still the self-pressure that you put on for trying to get that win this year and making it the 20th straight, so I kind of still feel like I'm in the playoffs because you got to win to advance, and I feel like I got to win this race to advance that streak," he said. "So that's a pretty challenging task, with as good as everybody is these days."
Ahead of the Straight Talk Wireless 400, Busch left NASCAR fans with another reminder of the opportunity they won't want to pass up on this weekend.
"Just as a reminder: fans can enter for their chance to win all the way through the race on Sunday, so it's pretty easy. They can just text the word “DYNASTY” to 855-727-RACE (7223) for a chance to win. That's it."
NBC is set to provide live coverage of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 from Homestead-Miami Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 27. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!