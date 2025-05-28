Kyle Larson sets two unwanted records in latest Memorial Day Double

It's safe to say that after two attempts at completing the Memorial Day Double, the racing gods just don't feel like blessing Kyle Larson with that achievement.

In fact, they've never really felt like blessing any driver. Tony Stewart remains the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles of the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 in the same day, and even that didn't come without its bumps in the road. Stewart spun just two laps into the Coca-Cola 600, before rebounding to a third place finish.

However, Larson's two attempts in 2024 and 2025 have been nothing short of extremely unlucky, and shockingly mistake-filled. Last year, Larson ran well at Indy before a late speeding penalty ruined his race, and he finished in 18th place. But with rain delaying the race several hours, Larson showed up well into the running of the Coca-Cola 600 afterward, only for rain to end the race before he got into the car.

In 2025, Larson crashed twice in practice at Indy before spinning into the turn two wall on the lap 92 restart, taking two others out in the process. Then, after leading early in Charlotte, he spun off of turn four and permanently damaged his car before getting caught in a wreck later on, again retiring from the race. With that, he completed just 595 of the 1,100 miles he sought to complete.

With his two early retirements on Sunday, Larson also joined some unwanted company in the history books.

All in all, six drivers have attempted to run the famed IndyCar and NASCAR races on the same day, combining for a total of 12 attempts at the full 1,100 miles, with Larson becoming the first in 11 years to compete in both races.

John Andretti tried in 1994, Tony Stewart tried twice in 1999 and 2001, Kurt Busch tried once in 2014, Robby Gordon tried five times in 1997, 2000, 2002, 2003, and 2004, before Larson tried in 2024 and 2025. Davy Jones also attempted it in 1995, but he failed to qualify for the Coca-Cola 600.

Only twice has a driver competed in both races, yet failed to make it to the checkered flag in both events. In 1997, Gordon flew to Charlotte after the Indy 500 was postponed due to rain, and he was scored in 41st after a crash. He then flew back to Indy to run 15 laps on Monday before it was moved to Tuesday, and he then ran just four more laps before retiring due to a fire and finishing in 29th.

That was the only time a driver retired from both races in the same Memorial Day Double attempt until this past Sunday, when Larson also failed to finish both events.

However, Larson's double retirement unfortunately put him in a class of his own in a few categories as well.

As mentioned, Gordon's 1997 attempt was "completed" over the course of three days, due to several weather postponements in Indianapolis. While he failed to make it to the finish on Sunday in Charlotte, he had to wait until Tuesday to register a DNF in Indianapolis.

With that in mind, Larson became the only driver in history to retire from both of these crown jewel races on the same day, crashing out Sunday afternoon in Indy and Sunday night in Charlotte.

But that's not all. In 1997, Gordon crashed out of the Coca-Cola 600, before then retiring from the Indy 500 with a mechanical issue that caused a car fire. With Larson instead suffering a crash in both races this past weekend, he also became the first driver ever to crash out of both races in the same Double attempt.

Coincidental? Sure. An exclusive, yet unwanted record? You bet.

Larson, as has been said numerous times from virtually every outlet in the motorsport world, is one of the most talented drivers in the world right now. Even attempting a huge feat like this that so few have tried, let alone completed, is clearly a mission in itself.

Yes, his two attempts at this near impossible achievement have not gone at all to plan, for various reasons. But that's not at all a reflection on the caliber of driver that the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion is.

While he is unlikely to compete in both races again next season, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he tries it again later down the road. Equally, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he runs well in both races, as he's already shown he can, and maybe, just maybe, becomes the first driver ever to win one, or both of the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.