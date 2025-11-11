Kyle Larson won't run the Double again in 2026. Who's next?

In 2024, Kyle Larson attempted to do what only four drivers had ever done before, and something that had not been pulled off since Kurt Busch did it in 2014: run both IndyCar's Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

His attempt in 2024 didn't actually pan out. The rain delay at Indy resulted in him arriving late to Charlotte, and by that point, that race was stopped due to rain and did not continue. Not since 1995 had a driver attempted the Memorial Day Double but not actually competed in both races.

Then in 2025, he did get to run both races. But his Indy 500 ended early with a self-inflicted error, marking his third major crash of the year in the No. 17 Chevrolet, and he was involved in multiple incidents at Charlotte.

By the time the dust had settled, not only did he not run all 1,100 miles; he ended up running fewer total miles than more than half the drivers who only ran the Coke 600.

While Larson did not initially rule out another Memorial Day Double attempt in 2026, it has since been confirmed that it isn't going to happen, and it's safe to say that both he and his fanbase have an even greater level of respect for IndyCar following his struggles in the car this year. What he tried to pull off is far from easy.

One driver who has run both IndyCar and NASCAR, including both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, but never actually got to do the Memorial Day Double is A.J. Allmendinger.

His one and only Indy 500 start came in 2013, and if not for a seatbelt issue, he was in position to finish much higher up the order than seventh after leading a bunch of laps.

Who does Allmendinger think is best positioned to attempt what Larson attempted?

"If I had to choose one right now, maybe Christopher Bell," Allmendinger told Beyond the Flag in an interview made possible by CELSIUS. "He’s super good at everything he does. Or one of those young guys like William Byron.

"Connor Zillich, too. He’s so good. I’d be shocked if he doesn’t run the Double at some point. He’s that talented. And of course, guys like Kyle Busch might still think about it. But seeing the younger ones do it – they’ve got no fear – that’d be fun to watch."

Christopher Bell is a lot like Larson in terms of his dirt racing background; he is capable of driving anything on four wheels. But he hasn't yet driven an Indy Car, and as Larson showed, it's no easy task, even if the oddsmakers laughably had him listed as the outright favorite in 2024.

William Byron has an interesting and quite remarkable story in that he has become a two-time Daytona 500 winner and a perennial NASCAR championship contender after getting his start on iRacing. If he ever had an interest in expanding his racing career beyond stock cars, you'd have to believe somebody would be willing to make it happen.

Connor Zilisch is one of the most talented all-around drivers in the world, and he's proven it in several categories other than NASCAR. An Indy 500 start for him probably wouldn't happen for a couple years, but don't rule out the influence of Justin Marks.

Let's not forget that it was Marks who fielded a Trackhouse Racing entry for four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves in this year's Daytona 500, and there have reportedly already been discussions about the team venturing into IndyCar.

And then there is Kyle Busch, who reportedly had a deal in place to run the Indy 500 in 2017, but team owner Joe Gibbs didn't allow it to happen. Busch was also reportedly in talks to join Arrow McLaren for 2023, but they went with Tony Kanaan due to his IndyCar and Indy 500 experience. That same car went to Larson in 2024 and 2025, which was viewed by some as a slap in the face to Busch.

Bottom line, there are several other drivers who could attempt to pull off what Larson attempted. The big questions are who will be next, and when will it happen? It probably won't be in 2026.