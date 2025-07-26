Laguna Seca qualifying updates, full IndyCar starting lineup

IndyCar is set for its fifth and final race in a span of 22 days this Sunday afternoon at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca before a much-needed week off ahead of the 17-race 2025 season's final three races in August.

Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou is set to enter Sunday's 95-lap Java House Grand Prix of Monterey around the 11-turn, 2.238-mile (3.602-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Monterey, California with a 99-point advantage in the championship standings over Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward, the winner of two of the three most recent races (and winner on back-to-back weekends).

Palou, who dominated at Laguna Seca in both 2022 and 2024 and has never finished lower than third there in four career starts, leads the series with a modern era-record seven wins in 13 races this year, and he is aiming for his fourth career championship and third in a row.

Last year's race at Laguna Seca took place in late June, and it's when he took the lead of the championship. He has not relinquished it since, having led all the way so far in 2025 as well, and regardless of what happens on Sunday, his streak of consecutive races atop the point standings is set to extend to 23.

Can O'Ward close the gap even further after lopping off 30 points in Toronto, or can Palou effectively put this year's championship battle away with still a month to go on the schedule?

There is no doubt that qualifying is important at Laguna Seca, with Colton Herta winning from pole in both of the series' first two races back at the track (2019 and 2021) following a 15-year hiatus, and Palou winning from pole lats year.

But Palou's massive 30-second win in 2022, the season-ending win many point to as the catalyst for his ongoing run atop the series, came from 11th on the grid, as did teammate Scott Dixon's win two years ago.

How much will it matter this year?

Follow along with our qualifying updates from Laguna Seca.

IndyCar qualifying at Laguna Seca: Round 1, Group 1 results

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



2nd - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



3rd - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



4th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



5th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda



6th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet



7th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet



8th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda



9th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda



10th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



11th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda



12th - Conor Daly - No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet



13th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet

IndyCar qualifying at Laguna Seca: Round 1, Group 2 results

1st - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



2nd - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



3rd - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



4th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet



5th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



6th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



7th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



8th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



9th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda



10th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



11th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



12th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet



13th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet



14th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

IndyCar qualifying at Laguna Seca: Round 2 results

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



2nd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda



3rd - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



4th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



5th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet



6th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet



7th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



8th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



9th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



10th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



11th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



12th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

IndyCar qualifying at Laguna Seca: Firestone Fast Six results

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2nd - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

3rd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

4th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

5th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

6th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

IndyCar qualifying: Full Laguna Seca starting lineup

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2nd - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

3rd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

4th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

5th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

6th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

7th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

8th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

9th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

10th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

11th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

12th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

13th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

14th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

15th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

16th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

17th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

18th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

19th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

20th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

21st - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

22nd - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Conor Daly - No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

24th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet

25th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet

26th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

27th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 27. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!