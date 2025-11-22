Race number 22 of a record-tying 24 on the 2025 Formula 1 schedule is the third annual Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, the venue where Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinched his fourth consecutive world championship in 2024.

Things look a bit different atop the standings heading into this year's running of the 50-lap race around the 14-turn, 3.8-mile (6.116-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Las Vegas, Nevada, with McLaren's Lando Norris leading teammate Oscar Piastri by 24 points for the top spot, and Verstappen sitting 25 points behind Piastri.

Norris had been as far as 34 points behind Piastri earlier this season; Verstappen had been as far as 104 out of the lead. Including the upcoming Qatar sprint, there are 83 points still on the table from now through the end of the season in Abu Dhabi next month.

Verstappen won in Las Vegas from the front row in 2023, and Mercedes' George Russell won from pole in 2024. Norris crashed out in 2023 and placed sixth in 2024. Piastri's results include 10th in 2023 and seventh in 2024.

Qualifying is crucial on any Formula 1 street circuit, so follow along with our live updates from Las Vegas during Friday's nighttime session.

Las Vegas F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

Alex Albon, Williams



Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Las Vegas F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



Esteban Ocon, Haas



Oliver Bearman, Haas



Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Las Vegas F1 qualifying: Q3 results

Las Vegas F1 qualifying: Full Las Vegas Grand Prix starting lineup

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren

2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3rd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

4th - George Russell, Mercedes

5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

6th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

7th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

8th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

9th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

10th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

11th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

12th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

13th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

14th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

15th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

16th - Alex Albon, Williams

17th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

18th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

19th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

20th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

