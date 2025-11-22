Race number 22 of a record-tying 24 on the 2025 Formula 1 schedule is the third annual Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, the venue where Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinched his fourth consecutive world championship in 2024.
Things look a bit different atop the standings heading into this year's running of the 50-lap race around the 14-turn, 3.8-mile (6.116-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Las Vegas, Nevada, with McLaren's Lando Norris leading teammate Oscar Piastri by 24 points for the top spot, and Verstappen sitting 25 points behind Piastri.
Norris had been as far as 34 points behind Piastri earlier this season; Verstappen had been as far as 104 out of the lead. Including the upcoming Qatar sprint, there are 83 points still on the table from now through the end of the season in Abu Dhabi next month.
Verstappen won in Las Vegas from the front row in 2023, and Mercedes' George Russell won from pole in 2024. Norris crashed out in 2023 and placed sixth in 2024. Piastri's results include 10th in 2023 and seventh in 2024.
Qualifying is crucial on any Formula 1 street circuit, so follow along with our live updates from Las Vegas during Friday's nighttime session.
Las Vegas F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1
Alex Albon, Williams
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Las Vegas F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2
Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Esteban Ocon, Haas
Oliver Bearman, Haas
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Las Vegas F1 qualifying: Q3 results
Las Vegas F1 qualifying: Full Las Vegas Grand Prix starting lineup
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
7th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
8th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
9th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
10th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
11th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
12th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
13th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
14th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
15th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
16th - Alex Albon, Williams
17th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
18th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
19th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
20th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
ESPN is set to provide live coverage of the Las Vegas Grand Prix itself beginning at 10:55 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 22. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!