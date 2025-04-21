Latest Formula 1 update is more bad news for Lando Norris fans

We are just five races into the record-tying 24-race 2025 Formula 1 season, and six of 30 races in if you include the sprint races, but McLaren's Oscar Piastri has emerged as the new betting favorite to win the world championship.

Teammate Lando Norris started the year as the betting favorite after finishing runner-up to four-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen last year, and with McLaren having clearly had the fastest car on the grid since May, his status as the favorite was justified.

But Piastri has been on another level compared to Norris as of late, winning three of the four most recent races, including two in a row. The only race Norris has won so far this year is the season opener in Australia, and had the rain not started when it did, Piastri probably would have finished on the podium at worst, rather than ninth place.

Piastri's third win of the season came on Sunday at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and with that, he took over the lead of the world championship standings for the first time in his career. He owns a 10-point lead over Norris that would probably be closer to 20 or 25 points if not for the Melbourne spin.

After his second win of the season brought him to within three points of Norris' lead following the Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit last weekend, he emerged as the new favorite to win the title, but only barely over Norris.

But after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Piastri is the clear frontrunner.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Piastri is listed at -105 to win the title, while Norris' odds have dipped to +195. Verstappen is still lurking 12 points out of the championship lead and is listed at +440.

Piastri is by no means a prohibitive favorite, but he has distanced himself from Norris about as much as he possibly can with 19 Grands Prix remaining on the 2025 calendar. He started the season fifth at +600.

He is simply executing at a high level in a car capable of winning. He isn't making mistakes, and he is doing what he needs to do to get the job done. Norris, on the other hand, has yet to put together a clean weekend all year. Even in Melbourne, two late mistakes in wet conditions nearly cost him the victory in a race he dominated.

Piastri and Norris are now level with five career wins each, despite Piastri having competed in 82 fewer Grands Prix.

Full F1 world championship odds can be found here and are always subject to change.

The sixth race on the 2025 Formula 1 calendar is the Miami Grand Prix, which is set to be preceded by a sprint race. The Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ABC from Miami International Autodrome beginning at 3:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 4.