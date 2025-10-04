Marina Bay qualifying, full Singapore Grand Prix starting lineup

You have to go back to late August to find the most recent Formula 1 race won by somebody other than Red Bull's Max Verstappen, which is probably not something many fans thought would be true in October of a season largely dominated by McLaren.

Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix is the 18th race of a record-tying 24 on the 2025 calendar, and it is scheduled to be a 62-lap race around the 19-turn, 3.061-mile (4.926-kilometer) Marina Bay Street Circuit, though it's not uncommon for this particular race to be shortened by a handful of laps due to Formula 1's two-hour time limit.

While Circuit de Monaco is the Formula 1 track which is most known for its overtaking difficulty, the fact is that Marina Bay Street Circuit is right up there, possibly even ahead, when it comes to the importance of starting on pole.

Of the 15 races contested at the track, 10 have been won from pole. Of the five that weren't, two were basically outliers. Fernando Alonso won from 15th in 2008 as a result of "Crashgate", and Lewis Hamilton won from fifth in 2017, leading every lap following the infamous opening lap crash between Verstappen and the two Ferraris.

No other Singapore race has been won from lower than third on the grid.

Speaking of Verstappen, this track is the only one on the 2025 calendar where the four-time world champion and 67-time Grand Prix winner has never won. Can he change that with his third win in a row?

Qualifying may have a lot to say about it, so follow along with our updates from Marina Bay.

Singapore Grand Prix qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



Franco Colapinto, Alpine



Esteban Ocon, Haas



Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Singapore Grand Prix qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



Alex Albon, Williams



Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

Singapore Grand Prix qualifying: Q3 results

1st - George Russell, Mercedes

2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

5th - Lando Norris, McLaren

6th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

9th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Full Singapore Grand Prix starting lineup

1st - George Russell, Mercedes

2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

5th - Lando Norris, McLaren

6th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

9th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

11th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

12th - Alex Albon, Williams

13th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

14th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

15th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

16th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

17th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

18th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

19th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

20th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Tune in to ESPN at 7:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 5 for the live broadcast of the Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay Street Circuit. If you have not yet had the chance to start a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and catch all of the action from round 18 on the 2025 Formula 1 schedule!