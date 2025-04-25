Max Verstappen, Ben Sulayem confrontation sparks more alarming rumors

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been involved in a number of controversies that have reflected poorly on him since taking over as president in 2021. With his four-year term as president set to come to a close at the end of the year, the odds are rapidly increasing that the incumbent will be replaced rather than reelected.

Both drivers and fans have tended not to be fans of the Emirati president’s policies, which include the recent introduction of fines for swearing. Sulayem’s policies appear to be based on his personal beliefs rather than a representation of the FIA as a whole.

The FIA has seen several key members depart in the recent past, with former deputy president Robert Reid vacating his role earlier this month over concerns about the FIA’s proceedings. These departures have only been further hurting Sulayem’s credibility as president.

An altercation with Max Verstappen adds fuel to the fire

Engaging in a post-race argument, as seen from videos, with the driver who has won four world championships in a row is not a good look.

While rumors swirled implying that the FIA president told Max Verstappen that he is forbidden to speak negatively about the FIA regarding his controversial opening lap penalty in Jeddah, those rumors were later deemed to be untrue.

However, Verstappen did refuse to discuss the matter afterward, citing concerns over getting disciplined for it, which only added more fuel to the very same rumors.

While there has been quite a lot of blowback regarding Formula 1 drivers potentially being fined for speaking out, it is not new to the world of sport.

The NBA fines players for speaking negatively of referees, with Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards receiving a $75,000 fine earlier this season for doing so. Perhaps the belief behind punishing such acts comes from the platform these athletes hold, and any negative talk essentially defames their overseeing body.

But the drivers are staying too silent

When fines for swearing were put in place, the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association released a public statement expressing their dismay at the implementation, asking to be treated like adults. The buildup of even more Sulayem-related incidents in the recent past could spark another statement from the group as more drivers feel the need to speak out.

As we head into the Miami Grand Prix next weekend, this incident will certainly be a hot topic during media day, with questions most likely directed at George Russell, Carlos Sainz Jr., and Max Verstappen about the matter.

If the subject were to continue, then it would only hurt the incumbent president’s chances at securing re-election later this year. As the 2026 season nears, perhaps a fresh set of regulations could be accompanied well by a fresh change of leadership.