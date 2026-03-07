Melbourne F1 qualifying, full Australian Grand Prix starting lineup

After a three-month offseason, Formula 1 is set to get back in action with the first of 24 Grands Prix on the 2026 schedule this weekend at Albert Park Circuit.
McLaren's Lando Norris won the 58-lap Australian Grand Prix around the 14-turn, 3.28-mile (5.279-kilometer) road course in Melbourne, Australia a year ago to kick off his world championship-winning season, and he did it from pole position.
The Australian Grand Prix hasn't been won from outside the front row since 2018, and it hasn't been won from lower than third on the grid since 2013. However, the polesitter has only won four of the eight most recent editions.
How much will the starting grid matter in year number one, specifically race number one, following an offseason regulations overhaul that could shake up what is set to be the first 11-team, 22-car grid since 2016?
Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Albert Park Circuit.
Australian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1
17 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
18 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac
19 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac
20 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
21 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
22 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Australian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2
11 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi
12 - Ollie Bearman, Haas
13 - Esteban Ocon, Haas
14 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
15 - Alex Albon, Williams
16 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Australian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Q3 results
1 - George Russell, Mercedes
2 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
3 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
4 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6 - Lando Norris, McLaren
7 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
8 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
9 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
10 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi
The Australian Grand Prix is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Albert Park Circuit beginning at 10:55 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 7.