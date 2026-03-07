Beyond the Flag
Fansided

Melbourne F1 qualifying, full Australian Grand Prix starting lineup

The 2026 Formula 1 season is scheduled to get underway with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Circuit.
ByAsher Fair|
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Lando Norris, McLaren, Formula 1
Lando Norris, McLaren, Formula 1 | Mark Peterson/Reuters via Imagn Images

After a three-month offseason, Formula 1 is set to get back in action with the first of 24 Grands Prix on the 2026 schedule this weekend at Albert Park Circuit.

McLaren's Lando Norris won the 58-lap Australian Grand Prix around the 14-turn, 3.28-mile (5.279-kilometer) road course in Melbourne, Australia a year ago to kick off his world championship-winning season, and he did it from pole position.

The Australian Grand Prix hasn't been won from outside the front row since 2018, and it hasn't been won from lower than third on the grid since 2013. However, the polesitter has only won four of the eight most recent editions.

How much will the starting grid matter in year number one, specifically race number one, following an offseason regulations overhaul that could shake up what is set to be the first 11-team, 22-car grid since 2016?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Albert Park Circuit.

Australian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

17 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

18 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac

19 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

20 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

21 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

22 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Australian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

11 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

12 - Ollie Bearman, Haas

13 - Esteban Ocon, Haas

14 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

15 - Alex Albon, Williams

16 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Australian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Q3 results

1 - George Russell, Mercedes
2 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
3 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
4 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6 - Lando Norris, McLaren
7 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
8 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
9 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
10 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

Full Australian Grand Prix starting lineup

Rank

Driver

1

George Russell, Mercedes

2

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

3

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

4

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

6

Lando Norris, McLaren

7

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

8

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

9

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

10

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

11

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

12

Ollie Bearman, Haas

13

Esteban Ocon, Haas

14

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

15

Alex Albon, Williams

16

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

17

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

18

Sergio Perez, Cadillac

19

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull

21

Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

22

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

The Australian Grand Prix is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Albert Park Circuit beginning at 10:55 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 7.

Home/Formula 1